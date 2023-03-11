Sports
Utes capture fourth straight NCAA ski championship
LAKE PLACID, NY Utah New McCabe completed a sweep of the Nordic races at the 2023 NCAA Ski Championships on Saturday and won the Women’s 20K Classic in 1:00:04.3 to take the Utes to their fourth consecutive NCAA team championship and fifth win in the last six NCAA championships used to go. It is the Utah Ski Team’s 16th national championship.
The Utes’ Sophia Laukli followed in third place, and Sydney Palmer Army finished fifth, contributing 103.0 points to Utah’s team total, the most by any team in any race in the 2023 NCAA Championships. In the Men’s 20K Classic, Utah’s Samuel Hendrik led a strong team performance with fourth place followed by Luke Hunters on the 11th and walker hall in 17th place, for another 65.0 points to seal victory for the Utes.
Utah won the title with 526.0 points, followed by Colorado (491.5) and Denver (416.5).
“It’s an incredible feeling to get this done,” says Ski Director Frederick Landstedt. “It was probably the hardest in my five years with Utah. Colorado came out and they really performed at a higher level than they’ve done all winter, and it finally came down to the wire. I’m very proud of our entire team .”
Since the NCAA combined genders in skiing beginning with the 1983 ski championships, the Utes are the first program to win four NCAA championships in a row.
The Utah team victory was highlighted by a dominant performance on the women’s side as Utah skiers won all four national championship races in Lake Placid this week. Madison Hoffman was a two-time national champion in the Alpine competition, won the giant slalom to open the competition on Wednesday and claimed victory in the slalom on Friday. That set the tone in Scandinavian competition on Saturday for McCabe, who had won the Women’s 5K Freestyle on Thursday, to complete the quartet of individual championships for the Utes.
“It was a really good day today,” said McCabe. “It was fun skiing with both my teammates for pretty much the whole race. I think we really wanted to try and work together on this and get good points for the team. I’m really happy with today and proud of how everyone performed. “
With McCabe’s victory today, Utah has won the Nordic women’s races at each of the last three NCAA championships, winning six consecutive races. Palmer-Leger won the 2021 titles, while McCabe (5K Classic) and Laukli (15K Freestyle) claimed last year’s individual titles, ahead of this year’s sweep by McCabe.
“That was just incredible by our Nordic women,” Landstedt said. “They’re just in a different class. To have all three of them top the whole race, especially with Sydney and Sophia coming straight from Europe and definitely a bit tired coming back from the World Championships, is just amazing. This was a really tough race, and a tough course with the conditions, so they had to battle it out and it took everything to stay there and finish so well. With long hills and tough conditions, it was a tough course to ski.”
McCabe, Laukli and Palmer-Leger led the way in today’s 20K Classic, with McCabe’s winning time of 1:00:04.3 closely followed by Laukli’s 1:00:25.3 for third and Palmer-Leger’s 1:01:31.2 for fifth place. In the Men’s 20K Classic, Hendry’s fourth-place finish of 55:43.0 led the way for the Utes. Jager’s 11th-place finish came in a time of 57:01.7 and Hall’s 17th-place finish came in 58:43.0, all of which contributed valuable points to Utah’s team victory of 34.5 points.
Hendry’s fourth-place performance in today’s 20K Classic followed second place in each of the 2021 and 2022 NCAA Championships 20K Freestyle races, marking his fifth career top-three finish in an NCAA Championships race for his fifth first-team All-America award.
“That was a battle with the men, and the conditions got even more difficult as it got warmer and the course was a little slower, so it wasn’t easy for anyone,” said Landstedt. “They said it was the toughest race they’ve ever had. Sam had a great race today. He came back and he was really disappointed after Thursday’s race so it was really exciting to see him finish fourth. Luke had to fight all the way and so did Walker, and their finishing really helped the team.
In today’s performances, four Utes earned All-America honors (Hendry, McCabe, Laukli and Palmer-Leger), bringing Utah’s total for this year’s NCAA Championships meeting to 13.
The team title is Coach Landstedt’s fourth NCAA championship at Utah (2019, ’21, ’22 and ’23) and sixth overall in collegiate skiing. Together with Landstedt, this is head alpine coachJJ Johnson‘s and head Nordic coachMiles Havlick‘s fourth national championship as coaches with Utah. AreMary Joyce‘s third national championship as the Utah assistant alpine coach.
This is the University of Utah’s 30th national team championship in the school’s history and the fifth Utah skiing national title in the past six NCAA championships, dating back to 2017.
“We have an incredible coaching staff who are working so hard to make this happen,” said Landstedt. “The Alpine coaches, JJ (Johnson) and Mary (Joyce), are doing a great job for the team to be able to perform at this level in the championship. It’s always a gamble because you only have three places in every race. So everyone contributes and every few places can make all the difference to drop to third, fourth or fifth place.Even one bad run can make all the difference in a championship.And Miles (Havlick) works extremely hard with the Nordic team and doing a really good job. There’s just so much that goes into it and it has to work for Utah to have a good day.”
Utah started the day with a narrow 1.5 point lead over Colorado after shooting into the lead for the first time in this year’s championship meeting on Friday with a strong day of alpine racing powered by Hoffman’s national championship in the slalom .
“It’s the same with the athletes,” Landstedt continued. “We have a tough team, for them to even make our NCAA team because we have 22 or 23 and we can only take 12 to NCAAs. They come here and they are under a lot of pressure because we have high expectations and she “I want to win it and it definitely makes it more stressful than with a smaller team where you can ski more individually. We always have to make sure we get the most points and ski for the team. That makes it more fun, the way they support each other and encourage each other. We have great camaraderie in this team and I’m proud of the way they competed.”
CHAMPIONSHIP NOTES
- Utah Athletics now has 119 individual national champions, including 84 by its ski program, which ranks third among all programs in the nation
- The Utes won all four women’s races in this year’s championships, making Utah four individual national champions in 2023, placing them second among a school between men’s and women’s teams in a single year. It was last achieved by Dartmouth in 2018
- A skier from Utah has won each of the last six Nordic women’s races at the NCAA Championships in the past three years
- McCabe’s win on Saturday was the 39th individual championship by Utah women’s skiers and 15th by a Utah women’s Nordic skier.
- In the two women’s Nordic races, Utah had four top-two finishes and scored 191.0 total points (103.0 in Classic and 88.0 in Freestyle). Last year the Nordic women’s team scored 202.5 points and in 2021 scored 197.0 points on their way to overall team titles
- The team leader after three days (or six events) of the NCAA Championships has won 23 of the last 27 (although Utah rallied from 34 points behind Denver to win the 2017 crown).
- The Utes have won 16 national team championships in skiing, 15 of which are NCAA championships
- Utah has won four consecutive NCAA Ski Championships (2019, ’21, ’22, ’23), 15 NCAA titles, and 16 overall national championships in program history. Utah’s 15 NCAA championships rank third all-time (Denver 24; Colorado 19), and the program’s 14 championships since skiing became co-ed in 1983 are the most in the nation
- Utah has won 30 national team championships in all sports, led by its 16 ski team titles. Gymnastics is a 10-time national champion (9 NCAA, 1 AIAW), with three coming from men’s basketball (1 NCAA, 1 NIT, 1 AAU) and one from women’s cross-country (Division II).
- Since the NCAA combined genders in skiing beginning with the 1983 ski championships, the Utes are the first program to win four NCAA championships in a row. Before combining genders in 1983, Colorado won five NCAA men’s ski titles in a row from 1972-76, though ’76 was a co-championship with Dartmouth. That run includes four outright team championships from 1972-75
- Utah skiing director Frederick Landstedt has been on the staff for six NCAA Championships at three different schools and four different decades. It includes Utah (director of skiing; 2019, ’21, ’22, ’23), New Mexico (head Nordic coach; 2004), and Colorado (head Nordic coach; 1995).
- Head Nordic coach Miles Havlick and head alpine coach JJ Johnson have been part of Landstedt’s Utah staff throughout its run of four consecutive NCAA team championships. Assistant alpine coach Mary Joyce has competed in three NCAA championships in Utah.
- The 2022 NCAA Ski Championships will be the first NCAA ski crown won by Utah in New York State. The Utes have raced for the NCAA Championship at the Empire State four times: 1980 (men, runner-up); 1982 (men, third place); 2015 (third place) and 2023 (first place).
Sources
https://utahutes.com/news/2023/3/11/utes-capture-fourth-consecutive-ncaa-skiing-championship.aspx
