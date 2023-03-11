Uganda Cricket: Nuwagaba remains at the helm





Micheal Nuwagaba has retained his chairperson seat at the Uganda Cricket Association after voting unopposed in the election of the association’s annual general meeting at the KatiKati restaurant on Saturday. Nuwagaba, a former batsman, has been the chairman since 2021, coincidentally when he also came unopposed. He begins his second two-year term, which is also his last, with a minor change in his Executive as Jackson Kavuma assumes the role of Honorary Secretary replacing Alvin Bagaya Mboijana. Like their boss, both Kavuma and Rita Tinka, who keeps her women’s representative seat, come unopposed. In his reelection, Nuwagaba revealed some of the plans he has for his final term. “We will pay a lot of attention to the national teams. As we push that, we push for a higher ranking and getting closer to ODI,” said Nuwagaba. “The other thing is the issue of facilities. We insisted on land, and this is something we have maintained. It is something that is essential to us. “We also want to improve the trajectories, to give you more players and the partnership that we work with, to get you some seats or do some activities with you. Ideally those are the core areas.” At the same AGM, Paraminda Garcha and Enoch Barumba were elected as new trustees to replace Steven Luswata and Ranmal Keshwala. The two join Steven Lumonya – who is serving his last term – on the Trustees’ board. AVAs are usually unsurprisingly full of drama. This one was no different! As soon as the event started Tornado Cricket Club, while on agenda item two, reviewing the previous minutes, made known their dissatisfaction with the new trustee’s deed. Tornado’s argument was that Premier Cricket Club, a club led by Asians, cannot be part of the signatories because they are not nationals. In that regard, Tornado, who refused to sign the document, considered it illegal. But after consulting the bylaws and guidance from National Council of Sports representative Sarah Chelangat, the club relented when it realized that the deed is in fact declared legal if 75% of beneficiary members sign it. Of the eight beneficiaries, only Tornado did not sign. The constitution requires 6. Tornado received further clarification from NCS that their constitution is silent on whether a non-Ugandan is eligible to sign such documents. It concludes that the Deed cannot be challenged on that ground. Despite learning all this, Tornado didn’t sign. However, they agreed to set a date for them to come aboard.

