Preview of Penn State Spring Football: Cornerbacks and Safeties





Penn State is normally known as “Linebacker U”, but lately their secondary players are making waves at the NFL level. In recent years, Adrian Amos, Nick Scott, and Jaquan Brisker have all played prominent Next Level roles. Now it is expected that Joey Porter Jr. is the tallest Penn State secondary player ever drafted in the NFL Draft and Ji’Ayir Brown climbs the draft boards. Buy Nittany Lions Tickets The current roster for 2023 also has a number of playmakers. This will generally be an experienced group and should have a major impact on the success of Penn State’s defense this season. The headliner in the group is cornerback Kalen King. Last season he was a bit overshadowed by Porter Jr., but now it’s his time to shine. Others in secondary should also become household names this season. Here are some names to watch as spring practices begin. Kalen King measurable:5’11” / 185 lbs. Year:Junior Expected role:Start corner kick Kalen King is an unmitigated star. Though overshadowed by bigger name Joey Porter Jr., he put up an elite season last year. Are PFF class of 89.0 was 8th best of 916 turns. He is expected to be one of the most influential players on defense and arguably the best player in the program. He showed how good he was in a starring role at the Rose Bowl. If King continues to play like last season, Penn State is in good hands as the starting cornerback. Johnny Dixon measurable:6’0″ 190 lbs. Year:Red shirt senior Expected role:Start corner kick Johnny Dixon will have some big shoes to fill this season. The former South Carolina transfer is expected to take on the starting role to play King’s opposite in the spring and summer. In the two seasons he’s been with Penn State, Dixon has improved his PFF class with 10 points. He ranked 260th out of 916 corners in 2022-23, with a total of 23 tackles, 10 passes defensed and two interceptions. It’s possible this will be a positional battle to watch in the spring and summer as James Franklin lands a transfer cornerback from North Carolina. NEXT: The expected starters in safety

