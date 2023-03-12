Minnesota Gophers Big Ten Hockey Semifinal Preview vs Michigan State





The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team will return to work after a week off by taking it on Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten semifinal at the 3M Arena in Mariucci Saturday night. The winner goes on to play ohio state of Michigan going head-to-head in an earlier semifinal on Saturday night. Minnesota owned the Spartans this season, going 4-0 and beating MSU 25-6. The Gophers have won their last 13 games against Michigan State, including a Big Ten quarterfinal in the 2021 tournament. Minnesota, by virtue of winning the Big Ten regular season title, had a bye last weekend and did not play a Big Ten First Round Series. The 5th-seeded Spartans needed three games, but upset the 4th-seeded Our lady on their home ice cream. The Spartans dropped the opening game of the series 1-0, but fought back with a pair of 4-2 wins on Saturday and Sunday to advance to the first round of the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history. Michigan State is also playing for their NCAA Tournament life as the Spartans are currently 16th in the Pairwise and would possibly be the first team if the field were selected today. A win over the Gophers could be enough to make them jump high enough to squeak into the field of 16. The Gophers will hopefully come out sharp after taking a week off. Bob Motzko took his team to Rochester this past weekend for an intrasquad scrimmage to keep his team in game mode and counter potential bye week. After the bye week of the regular season in Minnesota in February, the Gophers came in slow and unhinged for a series in Madison, resulting in a break with last place Wisconsin. There’s no room for that at this time of the season, where a loss gives them another week’s break before the NCAA Tournament kicks off. Minnesota would much rather play one more home game next weekend before focusing on the NCAA’s. An important question for the Gophers is who will be available on the blue line for Minnesota. Ryan Chesley and Jackson LaCombe missed the last two series and last series of the regular season with injuries. According to Motzko in his team’s media appearance this week, Chesley may be back for Saturday’s game and LaCombe is day to day. Another issue that surfaced this week was that Brock Faber has not trained all week and has been isolated from the team due to illness. Faber is also doubtful for Saturday’s game. It would be nice to have at least one of LaCombe or Faber on the ice on Saturday night, but the Gophers may just have to do without their two anchors. That will put more pressure on Minnesota’s power forwards and goalie Justen Close. The usual subjects for the Gophers did well against Sparty this season. Logan Cooley led Minnesota with 10 points in four games this season with three goals and seven assists, and racked up multiple points in all four matchups. Linemates Matthew Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud each scored four times against MSU, and Bryce Brodzinski added three goals this season. Meanwhile, Close went 4-0 and allowed just 1.5 goals per game, earned a .949 save percentage and shut out the Spartans twice this season. Even potentially shorthanded, the Gophers should have the horses to get past Michigan State if they can play their game. The first postseason game for Cooley and Snuggerud could bring some gitters, but Minnesota has enough veterans to see them through that and get back to their usual on-ice selves. The showdown between the Gophers and Spartans is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. HOW TO WATCH: BIG TEN HOCKEY SEMIFINALS #5 Michigan State Spartans @ #1 Minnesota Golden Gophers Where: 3M Arena in Mariucci, Minneapolis, Minnesota When: Saturday 8 p.m TV: Big Ten Network Stream: FoxSports.com Radio: 1130 AM/ 103.5 FM/ I Heart Radio app

