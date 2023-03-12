Table tennis: Local player Izaac Quek scores shock victory over India’s Achanta at Spore Smash





SINGAPORE Izaac Quek made his senior debut at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August 2022, seeing his campaign end in the quarter-finals of the men’s singles following a 4-0 loss to eventual champions Sharath Kamal Achanta. On Saturday, the 16-year-old once again found himself facing the Indian veteran in his opening match at the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash. And the plucky player quickly turned the tables on his opponent, who, at 40, is more than twice his age and 191 places above him at No. 51 in the world. As the OCBC Arena slowly came to life on a Saturday afternoon, the lunch crowd of about 100 was as surprised as Izaac when he witnessed his 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 12-10) victory against Achanta, when he became the first Singaporean to win a men’s singles match in the main draw of the tournament. Izaac, who had expected to lose the rematch, said: “He is a very experienced player who has played in many big Games and has a lot of experience in competitions.” I was ready to face the same difficulties as last year. I started playing in a lot of men’s tournaments this year, so I made a good transition from playing at youth to senior level. So I was better prepared for this match than last year, when my playing style was not very mature. Izaac, the first Singaporean to top the world under-15 boys’ ranking, added: “He changed a lot in the last set, so I had to adapt to his game and calm myself down and focus on playing the game. point at a time. In the next round he will play against the number 36 in the world, Mattias Falck, from Sweden. The teenager was later back on the court for mixed doubles with partner Zhou Jingyi, as the duo was beaten 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-5) by South Korea’s Shin Yu-bin and Lim Jong-hoon in the first round. Singapores Koen Pang and Wong Xin Ru also made a first-round exit after losing 3-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8) to Austrian duo Sofia Polcanova and Robert Gardos. Goi Rui Xuan and Wong also fell out in the women’s singles, which were defeated 3-1 and 3-0 respectively by Egypt’s Dina Meshref and Hungary’s Georgina Pota. Earlier in the day, Zeng Jian, world No. 56, looked poised for a landslide victory over world No. 19 Yuan Jia Nan in women’s singles, but eventually lost 3-2 (11-7, 10-12, 12 -10). , 5-11, 11-8). But the Singaporean made up for the disappointment in the final game of the day by teaming up with Clarence to beat Chew Nicholas Lum and Jee Minhyung of Australia 3-1 (6-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-6) in mixed doubles. The pair had also defeated Lum and Jee in their previous meeting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to claim the bronze medal. Chew, 27, said: We were technically prepared and had an idea of ​​how to run our game. During the first set they were very aggressive and we got caught by surprise, but for the next three sets we managed to get into the rhythm and take it easy. The first day of the Singapore Smash went largely according to script, with the tournament’s top players rocketing through their first round matches. Fan Zhendong, the No. 1 Chinese men’s world, beat Anton Kallberg of Sweden 3-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-7), while fellow countryman Chen Meng, in second place, Japan’s Miyu Nagasaki 3 -1 in women’s singles. But world No. 9 Dimitrij Ovtcharov was sent off after a 3-2 (6-11, 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6) defeat to Japan’s 49th seed Shunsuke Togami.

