Aggies lead the field by 10 strokes heading into the final round of the Clover Cup – Texas A&M Athletics





Mesa, Arizona The No. 10 Texas A&M women’s golf team dominated Saturday’s second round of the Clover Cup, shooting an 11-under, 277 and jumping out to a 10-stroke lead down the field at the par-72, 6,184-yard Longbow Golf Club. “We played much better on the golf course today,” head coach said Gerrod Chadwell said. “We still had a few spots where we lost a bit of momentum, but overall we were patient and played well. I think we still have a great lap in us if we can clean up a few things. Zoe (Slaughter ) and Jennie (Park) didn’t have their best today, but still found a way to play some good golf and put in some solid rounds.” The Maroon & White’s second-round pick (283-277560) tied for the fifth-lowest score in program history. They were led by Zoe Slaughter (72-67139) and Jenny park (73-67140) who both went 5-under, 67 in the round. The Aggies had a 10-stroke lead over second-place New Mexico (-6). Slaughter placed five birdies on the front nine and reached No. 15, catapulting her nine places on the players’ standings to third. The Houston native was two shots behind Tennessee’s Angela Arora (-7). Park was 1-under for the round until birding four of her last six holes. That run gave her a share of fourth place heading into the final day. Adela Cernousek (70-71141) held steady after her first round performance, turning an 1-under, 71 and securing sixth place going into the final round. Hailee Cooper (72-72144) and Lana Calibuso-Kwee (69-75144) completed the lineup as both held a piece of 14e. Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (76-70146) entered individually and shot 2-under, 70 in the second. The senior was tied for 18e. Next one The Aggies tee off the second round at 9 a.m. Live stats can be found at golfstat.com. Team standings

1 Texas A&M (-16) 2 New Mexico (-6)

3 Georgia (+3)

4 Clemsons (+5)

5 Tennessee (+12)

6 State of Colorado (+17)

7Louisville (+22)

8 FIU (+23)

9 Indiana (+29)

10 Northern Illinois (+32)

11 Chattanooga (+33)

12 Our Lady (+37)

13 Mercer (+38)

14 Cincinnati (+42) (i)-Enter as an individual Follow the Aggies For more information on Texas A&M women’s golf, visit 12thman.com. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s golf teamFacebook,Instagramand on Twitter by following@AggieWomensGolf.

