Sports
Minnesota Women’s Hockey: Gophers beat UMD to advance to Frozen Four
The Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team’s revenge tour continues. The Gophers used great defensive and goaltending play from sophomore netminder Skyler Vetter and a trio of goals from Madeline Wethington, Abbey Murphy and Catie Skaja to secure the Gophers’ first trip to the Frozen Four since 2019. The Gophers face a very familiar foe in their Frozen Four semifinal Wisconsin badgers who upset #3 seed Colgate 4-2 to advance to Duluth next weekend.
The first period was a fairly conservative period in which both teams did not want to give each other a huge advantage early in the game. UMD converted a couple of Minnesota substitutions in their defensive zone into quality chances, but Vetter made some great saves. The Gophers also got a good look at UMD goaltender Emma Soderberg, but she was calm and composed and flawless in the opening stanza. After one period, the score remained scoreless.
Minnesota seemed to play more of their style of play in the second period. Minnesota controlled play and offensive zone time. Minnesota would finally break through when Madeline Wethington picked up a puck in her own zone, skated down the left side of the ice and made a wrist shot that was deflected by a UMD defender’s stick and fluttered over Soderberg’s shoulder to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. deliver . UMD challenged the goal for offside, but the replay showed Gopher freshman Madison Kaiser’s skate was on the blue line and it was called a fair goal.
Minnesota saw Soderberg make a few more runs in the period, but she held on and Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third period.
It would take just over 3 minutes in the third period for the top Gopher player to strike again. Abbey Murphy picked up the puck on center ice and skated into the Bulldog zone. She stabbed through the legs of UMD defenseman Taylor Stewart, then fired a shot into the absolute top corner of the goal past Soderberg to put Minnesota ahead 2-0 with 16:38 left in regulation. Murphy now has goals in nine straight games for the Gophers.
UMD challenged goal for the second time in the game when the net began to release properly as the puck went into goal, but the officials again upheld goal. The Bulldogs had to delay a penalty for two minutes as they had already lost their only challenge, but they would kill the penalty with ease.
UMD had a few looks, but nothing special, and the Gophers would put the final nail in the Bulldogs season with 9:42 left in the game as Wethington found a streaking Catie Skaja all alone for a breakaway. She threw the puck past Soderberg for a 3–0 Minnesota lead. Skaja now has a career-high 11 goals against UMD.
The Bulldogs began rushing play late in the period and saw Vetter good several times, but she stopped them all. Soderberg was pulled with just over four minutes left in the game, but UMD couldn’t crack the Gopher defense and Minnesota couldn’t score an empty goal. When the final horn sounded, the Gophers harassed Vetter, whose 29 save shutout helped lead the Gophers back to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2019.
In Duluth, the Gophers will face a well-known enemy in Wisconsin. it will be the sixth meeting between the two schools this season and the seventh time in the last 11 NCAA tournaments that the two rivals have met.
Have Minnesota and Wisconsin played each other in the NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament?
2012: Yes
2013: No (MISSED UW)
2014: Yes
2015: Yes
2016: Yes
2017: No (Clarkson beat both in FF)
2018: Yes
2019: Yes
2020: N/A
2021: No (missed MN)
2022: No (lost both in QF)
2023: Yes
Nate Wells (@gopherstate) March 11, 2023
An all-WCHA National Semifinal guarantees a WCHA team will play for an NCAA title again in 2023. A team from the conference has played in every NCAA Championship game since the tournament began in 2021, with one exception: 2018 when Clarkson and Colgate ironically faced each other at Ridder Arena. Either Minnesota or Wisconsin will play for their NCAA leading 7th title, with Minnesota adding one ACHA championship in 2000 to bring their total total to 7 national championships won.
The other Frozen Four semifinal will feature #5 seed Northeastern who beat Yale 4-2 to advance against the winner of #1 ohio state and #8 Quinnipiac. In that game, Quinnipiac led the defending NCAA Champion Buckeyes 1-0 early in the 2nd period as of this post.
We’ll be doing a lot more coverage of the Gophers’ return to the Frozen Four all week here on TDG.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailygopher.com/2023/3/11/23635666/minnesota-womens-hockey-gophers-defeat-umd-bulldogs-to-advance-to-frozen-four
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Silicon Valley UK bank troubles won’t affect other UK banks, according to Treasury | business news
- GRAMMY-winning artists headline WCU Jazz Festival – Daily Local
- Minnesota Women’s Hockey: Gophers beat UMD to advance to Frozen Four
- Niners Split Doubleheader, Down Davidson in Dramatic, 4-3, Fashion
- Tension has risen between Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir and Imran Khan, the former prime minister’s aggressive attitude
- Reviews | Trump knows how to make promises. Are its rivals?
- Kapil Sharma reveals he invited PM Narendra Modi to Kapil Sharma Show, says ‘he didn’t reject’
- Success in obtaining the Kunker from President Joko Widodo, Danrem 081/DSJ: Ngawi is extraordinary
- Rocket Lab delays 2nd launch from US soil due to weather (Update)
- Check Out Exclusive Celebrity Photos From ESSENCE’s 2023 Black Women In Hollywood Ceremony
- Men’s Tennis Sweeps SEC Home Opener – University of South Carolina Athletics
- Anne Hathaway wears a structured leather dress for the Versace AW23 show