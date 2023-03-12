Minnesota Women’s Hockey: Gophers beat UMD to advance to Frozen Four

The Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team’s revenge tour continues. The Gophers used great defensive and goaltending play from sophomore netminder Skyler Vetter and a trio of goals from Madeline Wethington, Abbey Murphy and Catie Skaja to secure the Gophers’ first trip to the Frozen Four since 2019. The Gophers face a very familiar foe in their Frozen Four semifinal Wisconsin badgers who upset #3 seed Colgate 4-2 to advance to Duluth next weekend.

The first period was a fairly conservative period in which both teams did not want to give each other a huge advantage early in the game. UMD converted a couple of Minnesota substitutions in their defensive zone into quality chances, but Vetter made some great saves. The Gophers also got a good look at UMD goaltender Emma Soderberg, but she was calm and composed and flawless in the opening stanza. After one period, the score remained scoreless.

Minnesota seemed to play more of their style of play in the second period. Minnesota controlled play and offensive zone time. Minnesota would finally break through when Madeline Wethington picked up a puck in her own zone, skated down the left side of the ice and made a wrist shot that was deflected by a UMD defender’s stick and fluttered over Soderberg’s shoulder to give Minnesota a 1-0 lead. deliver . UMD challenged the goal for offside, but the replay showed Gopher freshman Madison Kaiser’s skate was on the blue line and it was called a fair goal.

Minnesota saw Soderberg make a few more runs in the period, but she held on and Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third period.

It would take just over 3 minutes in the third period for the top Gopher player to strike again. Abbey Murphy picked up the puck on center ice and skated into the Bulldog zone. She stabbed through the legs of UMD defenseman Taylor Stewart, then fired a shot into the absolute top corner of the goal past Soderberg to put Minnesota ahead 2-0 with 16:38 left in regulation. Murphy now has goals in nine straight games for the Gophers.

UMD challenged goal for the second time in the game when the net began to release properly as the puck went into goal, but the officials again upheld goal. The Bulldogs had to delay a penalty for two minutes as they had already lost their only challenge, but they would kill the penalty with ease.

UMD had a few looks, but nothing special, and the Gophers would put the final nail in the Bulldogs season with 9:42 left in the game as Wethington found a streaking Catie Skaja all alone for a breakaway. She threw the puck past Soderberg for a 3–0 Minnesota lead. Skaja now has a career-high 11 goals against UMD.

The Bulldogs began rushing play late in the period and saw Vetter good several times, but she stopped them all. Soderberg was pulled with just over four minutes left in the game, but UMD couldn’t crack the Gopher defense and Minnesota couldn’t score an empty goal. When the final horn sounded, the Gophers harassed Vetter, whose 29 save shutout helped lead the Gophers back to the Frozen Four for the first time since 2019.

In Duluth, the Gophers will face a well-known enemy in Wisconsin. it will be the sixth meeting between the two schools this season and the seventh time in the last 11 NCAA tournaments that the two rivals have met.

Have Minnesota and Wisconsin played each other in the NCAA Women’s Hockey Tournament? 2012: Yes

2013: No (MISSED UW)

2014: Yes

2015: Yes

2016: Yes

2017: No (Clarkson beat both in FF)

2018: Yes

2019: Yes

2020: N/A

2021: No (missed MN)

2022: No (lost both in QF)

2023: Yes Nate Wells (@gopherstate) March 11, 2023

An all-WCHA National Semifinal guarantees a WCHA team will play for an NCAA title again in 2023. A team from the conference has played in every NCAA Championship game since the tournament began in 2021, with one exception: 2018 when Clarkson and Colgate ironically faced each other at Ridder Arena. Either Minnesota or Wisconsin will play for their NCAA leading 7th title, with Minnesota adding one ACHA championship in 2000 to bring their total total to 7 national championships won.

The other Frozen Four semifinal will feature #5 seed Northeastern who beat Yale 4-2 to advance against the winner of #1 ohio state and #8 Quinnipiac. In that game, Quinnipiac led the defending NCAA Champion Buckeyes 1-0 early in the 2nd period as of this post.

We’ll be doing a lot more coverage of the Gophers’ return to the Frozen Four all week here on TDG.