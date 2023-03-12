Gambler Brian Zembic sends everyone his wishes

LAS VEGAS Some of Brian Zembic’s recent gambling partners have no idea he’s still practicing the surgical enhancements of a long-ago bet, one of the world’s wildest bets.

However, Zembic often wears oversized shirts and baggy jackets, and certain compression-support spandex bras help keep his 38C breast implants undetectable and unobtrusive.

He says: If you don’t know…

In late 1996, he accepted a $100,000 bet from a friend. The money was transferred to a Swiss account. Receive and store implants for 365 days, the contract said, and he would win the money. Day 366, Zembic assembled.

They stay in the 60-year-old Vegas resident.

They will fall apart sooner or later, or they may persist, says Zembic. At my age, I don’t care. I have my child. I do what I want to do. I have my few friends. I used to do magic, things to impress the world.

Now it means the world to me when I impress a friend or two.

AN ANIMAL

While writer Michael Konik was exploring the Vegas poker tournament scene for a magazine article, he heard about some psychopath… who would do anything to win a bet, he wrote in a gambling book published by Huntington Press in 1999.

The boys are a beast, poker players told Konik. You must meet him.

Zembic’s bizarre bet became the title of Konik’s tome, The Man with the $100,000 Breasts and Other Gambling Stories. Zembic is the whole first chapter.

It describes him as average in height and appearance. He says to me, ‘I’m an ugly guy. However, his fearless, outgoing demeanor and magic tricks make him feel at ease anywhere and with anyone.

The Daily Mail, the Mirror and other British tabloids are feeding the story of the Winnipeg native with tantalizing photos of him with an ex-wife.

Konik first met Zembic six days after a $15,000 bet: living in a bathroom for a month. A week later, Zembic accepted his buddy’s $7,000 buyout.

The big bet came about at the Ace Point Backgammon Club in New York City, where Zembic, friend JoBo and others competed for high stakes.

They discussed a mutual friend, a woman with substantial implants. Seems happy, Zembic said. JoBo replied: Would you like to walk around with that all day?

The rest is history. Zembic even played a plastic surgeon for $5,000 worth of backgammon. If he won, the two-hour procedure and subsequent removal would be free. He won.

WORLD CITIZEN

Saying that Zembic lives in Las Vegas might be a bit of an exaggeration. In February 2001, he purchased a modest one-story home in Rancho Bel Air, an exclusive area just west of downtown.

However, he spends a lot of time gambling in Montreal, Monte Carlo and New York, wherever he can make a bet in which he has an edge.

After mastering table tennis in his youth, he spent a year in Sweden teaching world-renowned magician Sven Lennart Green the game in exchange for prestidigitation lessons.

Zembic once harassed notorious con artist Bobby Riggs at Ping-Pong. A Montreal nightclub owner hired him to perform magic and often beat him at backgammon for his weekly check, so he devoured backgammon books.

Eventually I got better and he made mistakes, says Zembic. Then I really started gambling. I would play bartenders and doormen until 3, 4, 5 am, every day, in streets or clubs.

Using shuffle tracking, a complex method of following cards through their mixing process, he has achieved big blackjack scores in Europe. Counting cards, especially among eagle-eyed Vegas pit bosses, isn’t worth the narrow edge.

Zembic has performed magic for former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and family, and has tutored star magician David Blaine in backgammon.

On movie sets, he would crush longtime producer Roger Vadim, who would be more concerned with the backgammon than the filming schedule.

Last year, Zembic again high-rolled for $5,000 a point in Monaco. Famed photographer Helmut Newton once paid him $5,000 to photograph him topless in a grand suite in Monte Carlo.

It’s nice not having to work, says Zembic. I don’t have to clock in at 8am anywhere. I’m just not a morning person.

$350,000 AND COUNTING

Zembic allowed my lawyer friend Tomas, a neighbor of Rancho Bel Air, to give me his cell number. During a 45 minute chat, Zembic keeps his location quiet because he doesn’t want certain people to know where he is.

About 10 years ago, Tomas attended a piano recital at Zembics Wimbledon Drive home by young daughter Mika, now in her early twenties, followed by concert pianist George Winston.

Zembic took out his phone. He called Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Germany, all over the world, says Tomas. He had bet people that one day she would open for George Winston in Vegas.

Says Zembic: I bet $25,000 each. Now she and Winston are best friends, and I won the money.

He says his brothers laugh at the funky bet. His father, Albert, chief of the Winnipeg district fire department, told him he would do it too if someone was dangling six figures.

That Zembic gets $10,000 annually (presumably from JoBo) for every year he keeps the implants didn’t make it to the book. I found that nugget somewhere else, which he confirms. That single bet paid back $350,000.

The best part is that piano bet with my daughter, says Zembic. That’s forever. At the moment I am free in life.

His plans?

Well, I can’t really talk about that because people will know what I do.