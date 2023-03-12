Duke Baseball splits double header, drops to No. 5 Wake Forest in ACC Opener





Next game: versus Presbyterian 3/15/2023 | 6:30 pm March 15 (Wednesday) / 6:30 p.m in return for Presbyterian DURHAM Duke Baseball (10-6, 1-2 ACC) shared Saturday’s double header with No. 5 Wake Forest (15-2, 2-1 ACC) at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, scrapping the opening series of ACC play . The Blue Devils defeated the Demon Deacons 8-1 in game one, before finally falling short in a ninth-inning rally in game two, 5-3. The Blue Devils wrapped up a 16-game home draw with a 10-6 record on Saturday, going on the road for the first time this week at Presbyterian on Wednesday and Clemson next weekend. HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 1 freshman Andrew Fischer opened the scoring for the Blue Devils in game one of the day, hitting a solo home run to rightfield, 1-0.

Duke added three more in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Devin Obee scored on a wild pitch and Alex Mooney scored from first on an error by the catcher on the throw to third, 3-0. Junior Luke Storm tripled to right midfield, and junior Jay Beshears doubled down the line in the left to score it from third, 4-0.

Beshears extends the Blue Devils' lead in the seventh inning with a single after a short stop to increase the lead to 5-0. Junior Alex Stone doubled down the line in left to add to Duke's lead, 6-0.

Storm followed another run in the bottom of the eighth inning and singled into left field to score M. J. Metz from second, 8-0.

Wake Forest broke the scoreboard in the ninth, but the Blue Devils ended the threat to take game one of the double header. HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 2 Wake Forest opened the score in the top of the second inning on an error, 1-0.

The Demon Deacons added four more in the top of the third to extend their lead to 5-0.

Sophomore Devin Obee opened the score for the Blue Devils in the bottom of the fifth, hitting a two-run home run into rightfield, 5-2.

Obee drove in his third RBI of the night, single to shortstop to score Josh Solomon from the second and narrowed the lead to 5-3 in the ninth. COMMENTS Junior Adam Boucher worked three innings of no-hit baseball to start Saturday's first game of the double header, striking out five.

Freshman Owen Prok got his second win of the season in relief on Saturday, going three innings without hits to relieve Boucher, striking out four.

Sophomore Devin Obee hit his second home run of the weekend in game two of the double header, a two-run shot to right to narrow Demon Deacons' lead.

Junior Jay Beshears drove in three RBI in game one of the double header and finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate.

drove in three RBI in game one of the double header and finished the day 3-for-5 at the plate. freshman Andrew Fischer extended his hitting streak to 11 games in game one on Saturday. His streak was later broken in game two of the double header. QUOTES “I thought we pitched great. In the last two games we’ve played two of the best offenses in the country. Wake Forest are the top scoring team in the country and Northeastern were there at the start of the midweek. We pitched great and I’m proud of our team. We played eight games in nine days and you saw the fatigue starting to set in in game two.” Head coach Chris Pollard on the job, the pitching staff did five games this week.

on the job, the pitching staff did five games this week. “I’ve had teams that played so much baseball in a short amount of time that would have rolled over and were happy with the split, but our team fought to the very last pitch. I was really impressed and we had the winning run at the plate in the ninth.” About the attitude of this team that doesn’t give up when things don’t go well. NEXT ONE Duke goes on the road for the first time this season, traveling to Greenville, SC to take on Presbyterian at Fluor Field on Wednesday, March 15. First ball is scheduled for 6:30 p.m For more information about Duke Baseball, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/3/11/DukeBASE”. #Good week

