op-ed – Cult over cricket: the master of a different kind of game





It is not uncommon for prime ministers of cricket-mad countries to come into the picture to photobomb the cricket. At a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Harare in 1991, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Nawaz Sharif, got the Pakistani mission there to organize a charity cricket match featuring Britain’s John Major, Australia’s Bob Hawke, Maumoon Abdul Gayoom of the Maldives and himself . They came out in white and with some help from Clive Lloyd, Dave Houghton and Graeme Hick they put on a show. A beautiful coverage of the game on ESPNCricinfo shows Sharif using his feet and holding up a ball for six. John Howard, Australia’s Conservative Prime Minister, was so fond of cricket that after retiring from politics, he almost became Australia’s representative to the ICC. He would have become ICC president in time, succeeding Sharad Pawar, but his candidacy was shot down by South Asian cricket boards unenthusiastic about being led by a rampaging neocon. Howard genuinely loved the game: he was that irritating creature, a tragicomedy of cricket, who, when he was Prime Minister, managed to wind up in England whenever an Ashes series was played there.

Jawaharlal Nehru was a fan. EP Thompson, the historian, recalled meeting Nehru as a boy and being questioned about his striking technique. There are pictures of him batting for his side in an intra-parliamentary cricket match. I try to imagine Narendra Modi in whites and it’s hard: they wouldn’t be able to restrain his sense of consistency. It is worth remembering that the custom of lining up national cricket teams and having them shake hands with a Prime Minister has always been a political affair. Politicians courting the public are fascinated by sporting charisma, by the apparent effortlessness with which athletes make people love them. Modi is no slouch when it comes to charisma; he is India’s most successful politician and his audience adores him, but the appeal of a politician is based on power. The unconditional affection that athletes inspire fascinates and eludes politicians. The then President of the Republic inaugurated the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when it was renamed. Modi has previously used it as a brand building location, best known for its Namaste Trump rally in February 2020, when it was still called Motera Stadium. For a populist like Modi, a stadium is a political arena. Trump’s love-in was watched by a throng of audiences and newspaper reports before the fourth test suggested that the local branch of the Bharatiya Janata Party bought a large share of the day’s tickets to ensure the Prime Minister had an audience. The difference between Modi in a cricket stadium and, say, Howard or any other politician, is that Modi’s presence is pharaonic. The stadium in Ahmedabad is best understood as Modis Mar-a-Lago. It is a monument to him and so animated by his aura that his actual presence within it reduces all other spectators, players and visiting dignitaries to extras stretching out a gigantic mass scene. We saw this in players being banned from practicing elsewhere, the start of the game being delayed and giant screens showing the faces of Modi and Anthony Albanese. Albanese was not there because he wanted to be in the cricket like Howard. His game is rugby league and the only reason he submitted to this circus was to keep India sidelined in China’s containment. There was one notable scene when both prime ministers got on a buggy that looked like a home-made landlocked motorboat, and were wheeled across the ground like portable gods to accept the honors of a borrowed mob. For Modi, accustomed to curated, bespoke spectacle organized around his person, this was routine. For Albanians, a cameo appearance in a set designed for someone else must have been a new experience. Indian cricket has been a political arena since before Modi. As the money invested in the game has grown exponentially, so has surveillance granddaughters. Politicians from every political party have fought for and won posts as administrators in regional and central bodies of Indian crickets. Modi himself was once the president of the Gujarat Cricket Association. The Chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India is, of course, Jay Shah, the son of the Indian Home Secretary, Amit Shah. The link between cricket and politicians is business as usual in India. What was new in this case was the appropriation of a Test match in a way that made the match incidental, which treated cricket as a backdrop for a photo-op. The Modi Albanian show was marked by a heroic lack of self-awareness. The strangeness of two grown men being transported around in a gimcrack rath seems not to have affected the organizers. After the event, journalists wrote about other leaders who had stadiums named after them during their tenure, including Recep Erdogan, Saddam Hussein and Kim Jong-un. What these figures from very different places and political systems had in common was a knack for dissolving the autonomy of institutions in the service of a cult of personality. Modi’s face stares at Indians from every street corner, usually flanked by a smaller portrait of an ideological henchman like Amit Shah or Yogi Adityanath. Going beyond parody, Jay Shah presented Modi and Albanian portraits of himself. For example, Narendra Modi posed for the cameras with a photo of Narendra Modi at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Next time they could do even better: Shah could have Modi holding a photo of Modi holding a photo of Modi and so on in endless regression until the spectators in the stadium and the enraptured television audience elsewhere lose themselves in this bottomless sinkhole of North Korean narcissism. It’s not hard to see this scene being repeated with a changing cast of visiting politicians from cricket-playing countries. It wouldn’t matter who the visiting dignitary was; the point of the exercise would be Modi’s cult. I can think of only one exception. In the event that Imran Khan is re-elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan, it is unlikely that he will ever be invited to Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera to double on the buggy. Imran’s past could break the spell and remind us that the first day of a test match should be about cricket. [email protected]

