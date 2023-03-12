Michigan hockey hammers OSU, 7-3, to return to the Big Ten tournament final





The last time Michigan hockey and Ohio State met on the ice, outdoors in Cleveland in mid-February, the Wolverines struggled to find the net and only scored when Gavin Brindley beat OSU goaltender Jakub Dobes with less than two minutes left in the game. the second period. On Saturday night, nestled warmly at Ann Arbor’s Yost Ice Arena, Brindley didn’t wait that long: 23 seconds later, the freshman took a pass back from a riding Adam Fantilli (a fellow freshman) and fired his shot from near the top of the right circle past Dobes. Goaland the Wolverines were on their way to their second consecutive Big Ten tournament final with a 7-3 victory over the Buckeyes. THE BRACES:Michigan hockey moves forward, MSU earns a Game 3 FREE FLASHBACK5 famous players like Michigan, Michigan State face each other in hockey in Detroit Michigan will take on Saturday’s late winner between top-seeded Minnesota and fifth-seeded Michigan State (playing in the first semifinal of the Big Ten tournament), who dropped the puck in Minneapolis on Saturday night in the Big Ten final at 8 p.m. this Saturday. If the Golden Gophers win, the Big Ten title game will also be played in Minneapolis; a Spartans win would give Michigan hosting duties over their rivals with an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. The Wolverines defeated the Golden Gophers in Minneapolis for the Big Ten title last season before advancing to the Frozen Four. Saturday’s semifinal in Ann Arbor looked like it was destined to be a back and forth battle just over three minutes after Brindley’s goal, as OSU looked to tie it at 1. But interim coach Brandon Naurato challenged the goal and it was disallowed. A minute later, freshman Seamus Casey made it 2-0 with a soft wrist shot from the right circle that slipped past Dobes. The Wolverines extended the lead with a score from Mackie Samoskevich, who deflected a Keaton Pehrson shot from the right circle off Dobes’ left into the net. OSU coach Steve Rohlik tried a coach’s challenge, hoping to stop the momentum, but to no avail: 3-0, Wolverines. Meanwhile, Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo, who had shaky moments in UM’s first-round sweep of Wisconsin but was still the standout player in last year’s Big Ten tournament, stopped everything the Buckeyes threw at him, with 11 saves in the first period. . He finished with 35 saves against the Buckeyes. OSU finally broke through with a power play goal from Jake Wise nearly 12 minutes into the second period, threatening to make it another game. But Fantilli, working off a helper from fellow freshman Rutger McGroarty, fired a shot past Dobes five minutes later to raise his leading point total to 60 in 32 games. (He later added an empty net and assisted on another empty netter, by McGroarty, to finish Saturday with four points and seven goals in the tournament, already a conference record.) Ohio State made it another two-goal game early in the third, as Travis Treloar scored 1:32 into the third on the power play. But the Wolverines needed less than five minutes to cut the lead to three when Jackson Hallum grabbed the puck from freshman Frank Nazar III’s faceoff win and launched it past Dobes. OSU added a goal with 4:26 left when Cam Thiesing scored with the extra forward while Dobes was benched, but was unable to capitalize again with the empty net extra man. Contact Ryan Ford at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@theford. Read more on theDetroit Tigers and sign up for ourTigers newsletter.

