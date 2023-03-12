No. 10 Michigan State ends the regular season with a victory over Northern Illinois





EAST LANSING, Michigan –For the seventh time this season, the No. 10 Michigan State gymnastics team surpassed the 197,000 mark to beat Northern Illinois, 197,800-195,225 Saturday night at Jenison Field House. sophomore Gabriel Stephen set a new career high in the all-around with a 37.725, just shy of a freshman from Nikki Smith school record score of 39,775 achieved last week. Michigan State came out on top with a score of 49,100 compared to 48,925 by NIU. The Spartans took the top five in the event. freshman Nikki Smith and Stephen finished first with a 9.875 scored. freshman Wise Kellerman came third with a mark of 9,825. In their second rotation, the Spartans broke the school record with a score of 49.725, surpassing the score of 49.550 in the tri-meet against LIU and Bowling Green on March 5. Five scoring Spartans earned at least a 9.925. Stephen captured the event title with a career best score of 9.975, second all-time in the MSU record books. It was her first career event title in bars. Kellerman and Jr Delanie Harkness tied for second with matching 9,950 scores. Both have set or matched their career highs. MSU also came out on top with beam 49.250-48.700. Once again Stephen won the event title with a score of 9.900. Junior Giana Calef tied for second with a score of 9.875. The Spartans finished the night on floor, tying the school record with 49.675. MSU last reached that mark against Western Michigan on March 5, 2022. Stephen and Sophomores Skyla Schulte tied the school record and won the event title with a score of 9.975. They are only the seventh and eighth MSU gymnasts to make the mark, inclusive Nikki Smith on February 27. Harkness also tied her career with a score of 9.950. With the win, Michigan State closes out the regular season with a 14-2 overall record. Michigan State is preparing for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, March 25, hosted by the University of Iowa in Coralville, Iowa. AFTER THE MEET QUOTES – HEAD COACH MIKE ROWE On the impact of MSU’s upper class They have evolved. As this team has evolved over the last three or four years, they’ve evolved and been part of the evolution of our program in a positive way. I’m still crossing my fingers really hard that we don’t lose them. There’s still some indecisiveness from a few of them, we know we’ll get one back, but I kind of deny the other two. Next year we might have 23 people on the team. We’ll see what happens then. About the team’s mentality after the rotation of their record-breaking bars Let’s make a few more landings than last week. We also worked a lot on handstand forms this week. They also started to put together their landings, and I remember telling a few of them something like, ‘that wasn’t that hard.’ I had no idea how high we scored. I don’t keep track of scores, but Nicole told me after we finished and I was really impressed. I love it and I hope we can stay on the same track.

