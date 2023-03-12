3 takeaways from the fourth spring training for Florida football





Florida Football held its fourth spring training Saturday afternoon at the Sanders Practice Fields. In all, Florida will practice 15 times this spring, culminating in the Orange and Blue Game at The Swamp on April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Here are three takeaways from the practice’s 15-minute open viewing period: Shemar James leads linebacker group Sophomore Shemar James led the linebacker group in drills and looks noticeably stronger and leaner. The 6-foot-1, 228-pound James was one of six players to clear 335 pounds in off-season workouts. “Last year he was just a pup,” said Florida strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke. “He learned from two great leaders in Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney. And now I think he’s going into sophomore year. He’s got a better understanding of the offseason schedule and season expectations and he’s had a chance to flash.” Spring goalsFootball in Florida: 5 Storylines for Gators This Spring as Billy Napier Begins Season Two New leaderFlorida Football: Cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. assumes a leading role in defense New DCReady or not, Austin Armstrong is now tasked with reviving Florida’s defenses A better day for Florida receivers The Florida receivers had a better day catching the ball on Saturday, with Hawthorne native Khalil Jackson and Xzavier Henderson making lunges on high throws on intersecting routes. Freshman wide receiver Andy Jean also continued his strong feather, catching a low throw off his shoetips. Edge rusher Scooby Williams back, LB Mannie Nunnery training on the side Edge rusher Scooby Williams was back as a full participant in practice after wearing a non-contact jersey on Tuesday. Inside linebacker Mannie Nunnery, meanwhile, was training on the side in a contactless jersey. Also left in contactless jerseys were running back Cam Carroll, offensive lineman Jalen Farmer, cornerback Aaron Gates, defensive back Ethan Pouncey, wide receiver Zak Sedaros and safety Cahron Rackley.

