Boys’ Hockey: Thornton Academy assembles to beat South Portland co-op for Class A title

It was the same locker room used by the Thornton Academy boys’ hockey team in last year’s state championship game, when they lost to Scarborough in double overtime. Trailing South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete by two goals after Saturday’s first period, the Golden Trojans remembered that gut feeling and felt it creeping back.

Coach Jamie Gagnon had senior captain Lucas Hubbard remind the team that they were in a similar position and they didn’t want to sit in the same room and feel that way again once the game was over.

(Hubbard) doesn’t say much, so when you have a captain who doesn’t say much the rest of the year, (and) he steps forward and says a few words, everyone tends to respond and listen, Gagnon said.

The second-seeded Trojans rallied to score three goals in the second period and two more in the third to clinch a 5-3 win in the Class A state championship game at Cross Insurance Arena.

It is the first state title since 2012 for the Golden Trojans, who finished the season with a 17-4 record. South Portland, the No. 5 seed, ends the season at 12-9.

The Red Riots took a 2-0 lead on first period goals from Hewitt Sykes and Tobey Lappin and had the momentum after beating Thornton 10-6 in the period.

We go down 2-0 in the first inning, everyone goes into that locker room wrecked, said Thornton goalkeeper Porter Krause, who finished with 35 saves. But we didn’t give up. We fought back. They had my back.

The Trojans opened the second period with 44 seconds left on a power play. A second after the advantage was over, Gavin Pellerin scored to cut the Red Riots lead in half.

At 7:49, Pellerin took a pass from Kyle Lesieur and crammed the puck past goaltender Jasper Curtis at the left post to tie the game.

We have to work a lot harder than in the first or we wouldn’t win it. That’s ultimately what motivated us to do what we did in the second period, Pellerin said.

Jacob Marcotte’s goal at 9:46, with an assist from Pellerin, gave the Trojans the lead for good.

South Portland Coach Joe Robinson thought his team let Thornton dictate play in the second period.

What I thought happened was you get a lead, and then you start deviating from what you were doing to get the lead. You start looking for things to happen instead of making things happen, Robinson said.

Back-to-back saves by Krause in the last minute of the second kept the Trojans ahead, and the momentum continued into the third. Shane Bergeron’s goal just 17 seconds into the third inning pushed the lead to 4-2.

It’s very easy to play for Porter because he works so hard there. Obviously the rest of those guys will get a ride if he makes one of those saves, Gagnon said.

Sykes scored his second goal at 6:05, cutting Thornton’s lead to 4–3, but Evan Beaudette’s breakaway goal at 10:46 completed the scoring. The Red Riots’ chances of a comeback were hurt as they took a pair of penalties and spent the final four minutes fending off the Trojans’ power play.

Curtis made 25 saves for the Red Riots.

We just went with steam to that third one and tucked it away, Krause said.

