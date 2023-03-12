No. 7 Stanford splits day one





THE ANGELS — No. No. 7 Stanford split its first day of action at the Battle For Los Angeles Saturday, topping No. 13 Florida Atlantic, but fell to No. 8 LMU. The cardinal saw juniors Maya Harvey And Kate Reilly each earned their 50th individual career win over the two games on Saturday, while Harvey earned hers with a win over FAU while Reilly recorded her 50th win with an individual victory over No. 8 LMU. Plus freshmen Kelly Bellardi And Ashley Vincent tied the school record for most consecutive wins as a pair with their victory over FAU (record was set in 2020 by Amelia Smith/ Emily Sharp ). Stanford started his day with a rematch of the 2022 NCAA Championship quarterfinals, taking on No. 13 Florida Atlantic, but this time managed a 3-2 win. After losing the first point of the dual on court two, the freshman duo of Belardi and Vincent tied the game with a 17-21, 24-22, 15-4 victory on court four. The Owls retook the lead with a lane three win, but Reilly and Fifth Years Charlie Ekstrom tied the game again with an outright win on lane one. freshman Sophia Kubiak And Line Andersson won the match for the Cardinal, coming back from a first set defeat to win the match by a score of 22-24, 21-12, 15-9. The Cardinal’s second game of the day was just as exciting as the first. Stanford took an early lead in the dual with Harvey’s 50th career win on court four and a two-set win on court two from junior Xolani Hodel And Financial crisis , but the Lions fought back with two-set wins on courts four and two. The game came down to court three, where Belardi and Vincent lost their first game donning a Cardinal uniform, winning the first set, but unable to hold off a Lions advance to victory in sets two and three. Stanford continues tomorrow in the Battle for Los Angeles, taking on No. 2 USC and Cal Poly at Merle Norman Stadium. The games against the Women of Troy and Mustangs are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. No. 7 Stanford 3, No. 13 FAU 2 1. Charlie Ekstrom / Kate Reilly (STANDARD) def. Honzovicova/Adams (FAU): 21-15, 21-19 2. Jarman / Austin (FAU) defeats. Xolani Hodel / Financial crisis (STAN): 19-21, 21-15, 17-15 3. Robertson/Cangelosi (FAU) defeats. Maya Harvey / Taylor Wilson (STAN): 22-20, 21-18 4. Kelly Bellardi / Ashley Vincent (STAN) def. McLoughlin/Moon (FAU): 17-21, 24-22, 15-4 5. Sophia Kubiak / Line Andersson (STAN) def. Young/Orvieto (FAU): 22-24, 21-12, 15-9 Order of completion: 2, 4, 3, 1, 5 No. 8 LMU 3, No. 7 Stanford 2 1. Prihti / Paul def. Charlie Ekstrom / Kate Reilly (STAN): 21-17, 21-11 2. Xolani Hodel / Financial crisis (STAN) def. Chinn/Thorup (LMU): 21-19, 21-14 3. Hooker / Reffel (LMU) def. Kelly Bellardi / Ashley Vincent (STAN): 16-21, 21-18, 15-12 4. Maya Harvey / Taylor Wilson (STAN) def. Ramirez/Keep (LMU): 21-18, 9-21, 15-10 5. Firnett/Tucker (LMU) def. Sophia Kubiak / Line Andersson (STAN): 21-15, 22-20 Order of completion: 4, 2, 1, 5, 3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2023/3/11/beach-volleyball-no-7-stanford-splits-day-one.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos