Alyssa Healy went from wanting nothing to do with cricket to being doomed to the game, forever
It’s kind of bizarre to think I wouldn’t have played the game, she admits. A scary alternate reality. Alyssa Healey. Top scorer in the 2020 T20 World Cup final. Top scorer in the 2022 ODI World Cup and final. The great match player, almost didn’t feel like cricket.
I definitely didn’t want to buy it early, I just wanted to go play with my friends. I didn’t want anything to do with cricket, she tells The Indian Express.
Funnily enough. Cricket has been this constant all my life. Healy speaks for her younger self who saw Uncle Ian playing for the national side and Dad Greg wearing the Queensland colours. All the boys I grew up with played cricket. So even when I wasn’t playing, it was kind of a constant all my life. Once I started playing, it was always there in the summer. Whether it was with the boys, or at school, representative teams and the next minute I was playing for Australia. And then I ended up marrying a cricketer too. I think I’m doomed to the game forever, she laughs.
So much so that now she is the one who starts the cricket conversations at home because I love talking about it. Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc. The first pair in the game to win World Cup Player of the Tournament awards. There’s a full circle they’ve shared. One that Healy looks back on with pleasure. I was here when Mitch played for RCB (in the IPL). For two years. Back to 2023 and she is now leading UP Warriorz in the first season of the Women’s Premier League. We’ve had that same conversation, ours is just as exciting. Because it’s brand new and because women’s cricket is growing so exponentially. He also wants to be here and be a part of it.
The girls have really welcomed me and all the other international players to Indian cricket I would say. And we’ve waited a long time to welcome, the UP skipper adds to her WPL experience so far. Everyone around the world, whether involved or not, can see that this is a life-changing moment for many cricketers. It will put pressure on other boards and other organizations to keep pace with what is happening here. Where the men’s IPL has continued to grow into over the years, with more teams and more players… you can see the WPL doing exactly the same.
There is another, almost complete parallel between the two Indian franchise leagues and Healy. She was also one of those at Bangalore’s Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first ever IPL game in 2008 where she watched Brendon McCullum break the handcuffs and bust 158 of 73 deliveries. Against RCB. On Friday night at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, Healy almost became the first WPL Centurion. Remaining undefeated with 96 from 47 deliveries when runs out of runs to chase. Against RCB.
A classic Alyssa Healy innings where she started the chase halfway through, scored her fifty off 29 pitches and added the next 46 within 17. 139 runs chased within 13 overs. If you put it that way, maybe I was in a bit of a hurry. You don’t want to leave it to the 18th-19th in such pursuits. You’d rather do it sooner than later. When the ball started to find the middle of the bat, I thought we should just cash in.
Video of the Day ft. @ahealy77 & @Sophecc19 With #UPWarriorzUttarDe #WPL
— UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 11, 2023
With one run separating her side from a 10-wicket win and five of a historic triple-digit score, the opener moved up the lane and went for a swell, but could only connect well enough for a single to deep mid-wicket. Looking back a day later, she agrees that a slight grrr followed. The last ball was really a free hit to try to hit a six. To see if I could. And I shamelessly went for it.
Despite having quite a few envy milestones to her credit, Healy adds that she doesn’t plan on them. Just as she failed to on April 3, 2022 when she ran through a barrage of batting records to become the first in cricket to score over 150 in a World Cup final. Satisfying? I think I spent a good half hour on the dressing room floor after the whole game. I was absolutely devastated.
She recalls: There was a lot of talk about the match between (Nat Sciver) Brunt and Healy. How many times has she gotten me out. My record against England. Whatever it may have been. For me, to go and put all that aside. Just to do my business. It was a very pleasant moment for me in my career. Probably looks great for the record books, but I think it was just really good for me to know I could contribute when the team relied on me.
It all started after the 2017 World Cup
While she has played a vital role in the unparalleled success of the Australian women’s cricket team over the past half decade, Healy’s career changed after the 2017 ODI World Cup. After making her debut for Australia in 2010, she had hit seven different positions ( 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th) in white ball cricket.
An average of 15.96 in the ODIs until the summer of 2017. After which the think tank envisioned her a permanent role at the top of the order. One that changed more than her batting average (since nearly 50) and her technical game.
I’m probably portraying this intrepid cricketer who goes out and takes on the opposition. Plays with this ultra form of confidence, but for much of my career I didn’t have much confidence in what I was doing. I watched Meg Lanning make her ODI debut, make a hundred on her debut and I can’t hit them off the square on the other side. I saw all these things happen to the players I grew up with. International cricket seemed so easy to them and they just fit in really quickly. And for me it was a real struggle to find my footing. For me, after the 2017 World Cup, that conversation was really just about contributing to what was already quite a successful team. That show of confidence from the skipper, from the coach, from my teammates has revived me as a cricketer of sorts.
In her avatar as a reckless opener, the Australian goalkeeper-batter has earned a reputation for clearing the boundary lines on a consistent basis. Coming into the WPL has made it easier for her to do so. Limit lengths for the first season have been shortened to a maximum of 60 metres, five meters less than the recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup to be played in South Africa. I think they’re pretty short, but it’s probably just figuring out what kind of product they want for this WPL.
For Healy, buckets of boundaries don’t always make for the best T20 matches, unlike some of the low-scoring ones. If you’re chasing something like 210, it’s just a whackathon.
She has an alternative proposal. A possible rule change could be go to five out. We play with four field players outside the ring after the six overs. There is always that fifth pocket that many players in the world game can now exploit. If you leave the boundaries so short, people will erase them anyway. So why not take out the fifth fielder. Makes it a little more challenging. It means that if you’re going to hit the limit, you have to get a six or hit it in the pocket.
