Can Auburn Football reverse their first UGA commit since 2015?





In recent years, Auburn’s football coaching staff has not shied away from turning over recruits who have already made a verbal commitment to other programs. Since taking the Auburn job in late November, Hugh Freeze managed to turn quite a few prospects on early National Signing Day, which was a big deal for the Tigers. However, some of the somersaults they pursue are a bit more ambitious, including 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick. The 4-star is from Alabama and hails from Clanton, which is between Birmingham and Montgomery. Ranked as the #40 overall prospect and the #2 linebacker in the recruiting class of 2024 and the #3 recruit from the state of Alabama, Riddick committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in early November last year. The in-state linebacker was not a priority for Bryan Harsin’s staff, according to staff Christian Clemente of Auburn Undercover, but new LB coach Josh Aldridge quickly changed that when he arrived at the Plains. Riddick reached the Plains for Junior Day in late January and plans to make a return trip this week for one of the Tigers’ spring training days. However, getting the Dawg commit on board is no easy task. The Auburn football program has failed to turn over a Georgia recruit since the 2015 recruiting cycle, when wide receiver Darius Slayton turned over just before National Draw Day in February of that year. Slayton eventually thrived at Auburn, eventually making it to the NFL with the New York Giants. With a new staff on board to strengthen communications and better sell the Tigers program, it is quite possible that – even though he grew up a fan of Georgia just like his father – the in-state linebacker could potentially freak out and decide to stay home and play for the good guys.

