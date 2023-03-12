Men’s tennis rallies to top pioneers, remains undefeated in league play





WALLA WALLA, Wash. – The Whitman College men’s tennis team kept it going in league play, getting past Lewis & Clark 6-3 in Northwest Conference action at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday. Lucas Huang And Aidan Schutter both won a few games for the Blues (3-6, 2-0 NWC) on that day. They teamed up to win at the second doubles match and then won critical singles matches. The Blues needed a singles rally after dropping two doubles matches. Whitman fell behind after the pairs of Diego Guzman And Noah Bakker And Charles Rush And Artem Manov lost on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts, respectively. To avoid a sweep, Huang and Schutter teamed up to take down the Pioneer tandem of Matt Chio and Kai Wills 8-5 to salvage a double. With quick wins by Huang and Baker to open singles, the Blues took their first lead of the game. The next game to end went to Lewis & Clark as Kristian Peev was on top Hard Vardhan Chopra with two tiebreaker wins to tie the game. Schutter then broke the tie as he rallied to beat Alberto Dos Santos 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the three. The match clincher then entered the No. 5 lane Alejandro Raffo swept Wade McDermott 6-1, 6-4 to give Whitman the win. The Blues will have a quick turnaround when they host Linfield at 8:00 AM on Sunday before heading to Southern California for a slew of games. Read the full article

