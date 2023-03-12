Michigan State hockey starts fast, can’t keep up with No. 1 Minnesota





Michigan State hockey’s quest for a Big Ten title came to an end Saturday night at the 3m Arena in Mariucci, where No. 1 ranked Minnesota rallied for five unanswered goals and a 5-1 victory to advance to the championship game of the Big Ten tournament. MSU, which won its first-ever Big Ten tournament series at Notre Dame last weekend, drops to 18-18-2. Minnesota advanced to Michigan in the league title game this Saturday. MSU got on the board first on the power play after Minnesota’s Logan Cooley was called out for elbowing the Gophers bench. MSU captain Miroslav Mucha cycled the puck to the point, received a back pass and sent the puck to Jeremy Davidson, who shot past Minnesota goaltender Justen Close to take a 1–0 lead. Minnesota answered on its first power play opportunity later in the first period, when forward Matthew Knies sent a perfect pass to Jaxon Nelson, who beat MSU goaltender Dylan St. Cyr to tie things up. Minnesota began generating more buzz as the period progressed, and with just over two minutes left in the first period, freshman forward John Mittlestadt sent a punt shot from defenseman Ryan Chesley through traffic and into the net, giving the Gophers a 2- got 1. lead after 20 minutes. Minnesota extended its lead two minutes into the second period when a shot hit MSU defenseman Matt Basgall’s stick and bounced straight at Minnesota forward Aaron Huglen, who deposited the puck into an empty net. MSU’s comeback chances took a serious hit early in the third period when a Cooley shot ricocheted off the glass behind the net and fluttered back over the net, hitting St. Cyr in the back before falling over the goal line to take the lead of the Gophers. to 4-1. Cooley added an empty goal with 4:01 to play to make it a 5-1 final. MSU, still tied for 16th in the Pairwise ranking after the loss, will need a lot of help with other teams outside of the Big Ten dropping games in the postseason. Notably, the Spartans need Minnesota State to beat Northern Michigan in the CCHA Finals to avoid having a bid stolen by the Wildcats that would push the border for the NCAA Tournament to the top 14 in the Pairwise. Contact Nathaniel Bott at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

