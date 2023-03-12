Herenbaan finishes historic fourth; Houser wins miles

ALBUQUERQUE, NM For the first time since the Hoover administration, the Washington Men’s Track & Field Team achieved a top-four finish at an NCAA Championship. The Huskies earned the trophy for fourth place tonight at the Albuquerque Convention Center to cap off a historic indoor season. Luke Houser also clinched the NCAA title in the men’s mile as UW scored 20 of 31 team points in that event alone.

Four teams take home trophies at the NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Championships. Indoors, Washington’s previous all-time high finish on the men’s side was sixth, in 2016. Outdoors, you’ll have to go back to 1930 when the Huskies took second to find the last top-four team finish.

The Dawgs finished close behind three SEC powers as Arkansas won the title by 63 points. Georgia was second with 40, then Florida with 34 and the Huskies with 31 points. Texas Tech tied for sixth with 29 points, followed by Oklahoma State and Texas tied for sixth with 25. Nebraska (24.75), Alabama (19) and Northern Arizona (19) rounded out the top 10.

The women’s team, which ended its action on Friday, also shared 24th place in the final standings. That’s the highest for the women’s indoor since 2016.

Fifth Year Men’s Head Coach Andy Powell spoke of the overall team effort to achieve this, with UW seeing the most men’s entries on the line with 13.

“What makes it special is all the coaches and all the support staff and all the athletes on the team, whether they’re here or not, they’ve all contributed,” Powell said. “That’s what’s great about athletics. You have a lot of athletes and coaches in different events coming together as one, which is pretty special. This isn’t happening without all of them.”

Washington made headlines all season with their sub-four minute heroics and had four men in the mile final tonight. Out Brian Fay , Nathan Green , Luke Houser And Joe Washcom it was a mystery who would lead the team, but the goal was to score as many points as possible.

The four fell behind early, but then Fay moved forward and soon Houser and Waskom joined, while Green continued to wait. With two laps to go, Houser got out front and set the pace fast. On the final lap, Waskom joined him in the lead, while Green moved into the top five.

Waskom, the reigning NCAA Outdoor 1,500m champion, challenged Houser for the lead in the closing corners, but Houser held him off on the inside and charged home. He was almost taken by surprise when Drake’s Isaac Basten made a late attack, but Houser crossed the line first in 4:03.33, just .03 ahead of Basten.

Waskom was nipped just before the finish by South Carolina’s Basten and Anass Essayi to finish fourth in 4:03.73, and Green was fifth in 4:03.86. Fay remained eighth and took another point in 4:05.07.

The final of the championship. Dawgs charge at 2?0? team points in the mile. Luke Houser becomes the second NCAA champion in our Dawg pack. ??#GoHuskies X #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/mgWbp2ZdCQ – Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 12, 2023

In January, when UW placed eight men under four for the first time at the UW Invitational, Houser placed sixth in that order. “I saw my teammates run incredibly early in the season and I was a little bit behind, but I saw them have success and I said I train with them, I do all the practices, my time will come,” said Houser. “I just had to be patient. I built momentum in every race this season and I was very confident that I could come here and win.”

It is the first NCAA Indoor Mile Championship in Washington history. Even more amazingly, the UW’s milers became the first group to have four scorers in a single event at the indoor meeting since UCLA in the shot put in 1994.

“I was convinced that the best miler in the NCAA was on our team, so I’m glad we showed it. I’m glad we supported everything we did this year,” said Houser, who finished fifth in the NCAA 1,500m Final last spring won by Waskom.

“I was convinced that the best miler was on our team.” Luke Houser waiting for its time to come. He met that moment today. ??#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/N0MsK7YdAu – Washington Track & Field (@UWTrack) March 12, 2023

“The unique thing is that it never happened that four guys scored in the mile,” said Powell. “They worked together to get the best out of themselves and that was pretty special. Luke has been such a good teammate, he helped Joe win last year. Everyone is super happy for him.”

Every point was needed for the Dawgs to earn their first track trophy in 93 years, and UW also got a point each from today Bruno Komin Pescador in the heptathlon, and Kieran Lumb at 3,000 meters.

The day started early with the fifth leg of the heptathlon for Bruno Komin Pescador , the 60 meter hurdles. Comin Pescador showed up in 10th place overall and wanted to get into the top eight position. He ran 8.14 seconds on the hurdles, but remained in 11th place. After a clear 15-7 result in the pole vault, which put him back in 10th place and within striking distance of the podium, which honors the top-eight.

In the final 1,000 meters, Comin Pescador pitted and cruised to a fourth-place finish in 2:37.79, less than a second off his PR despite gaining altitude. That gave him a total of 5,992 points and moved him into eighth place to earn one team point and a First Team All-America honor. It also matches Jeremy Taiwo’s 8th place in 2011 as the best in school history.

During the final Husky event of the weekend, the men’s 3,000 meters, Lumb donned the Husky singlet for the last time as he is no longer eligible for outdoor activities. He was joined by Fay who had recently run the mile final, but Fay couldn’t keep up the fast pace so close to the mile.

Lumb, who anchored the DMR to a fourth place finish last night, was also way out of the mix for points for most of the race, cruising around 12th. But he remained determined, and during the last 400 meters he fought his way up the line of runners until he was able to kick and lean another runner to take eighth place in 8:02.63. A great topper to his UW career as he earned First Team All-America honors and another team point.

Powell summed it up: “When you get a trophy you have to enjoy it, and Washington made a lot of noise this season and represented well. , discus throw, steeplechase. So the future certainly looks bright.”

2023 NCAA Indoor Athletic Championships

Day 2 of 2 | March 11, 2023

Albuquerque Convention Center

Final ranking men’s teams (Top-25)

1.Arkansas 63; 2. Georgia 40; 3. Florida 34; 4.Washington 31; 5. Texas Technology 29; 6.Oklahoma state 25; 6.Texas 25; 8. Nebraska 24.75; 9.Alabama 19; 9. Northern Arizona 19; 11.Tennessee 18; 12.BYU 17; 12. Ole Miss 17; 14. State of Florida 16; 15.Clemson 15; 16.Wisconsin 14; 17. Baylor 13; 18.Kansas 11.5; 19. Arizona State 11; 19.Kentucky 11; 19. State of Mississippi 11; 22.Louisville 10.5; 23.Arizona 10; 23. Kennessaw State 10; 23. Princeton 10; 23. South Florida 10; 23. USC 10.

Women’s teams final standings (Top-25)

1.Arkansas 64; 2.Texas 60; 3.Florida 45; 4. Stanford 33; 5. Georgia 31; 6. NC State 29; 7.Alabama 24; 7. Notre Dame 24; 7.Tennessee 24; 10. Ole Miss 23; 11. LSU 22; 11.Oregon 22; 13. USC 19; 14.Nebraska 17; 14. Texas A&M 17; 16.Oklahoma 14; 17.Kentucky 12; 18.Minnesota 11; 18. State of Ohio 11; 20.Illinois 10; 21.Utah 9; 21. Wisconsin 9; 21.Oklahoma state 9; 24.Washington 8; 24. BYU 8; 24.Kansas 8; 24.Texas Tech 8

YOUR men results

Herenmile, Final: 1. Luke Houser , 4:03.33; 4. Joe Washcom , 4:03.73; 5. Nathan Green , 4:03.86; 8. Brian Fay 4:05.07

Men’s 3,000m Final: 8. Kieran Lumb , 8:02.63; 15. Brian Fay 8:17.60

Men’s Heptathlon Day 1 of 2

60m | 13. Bruno Komin Pescador 7.05

Long jump | 10. Bruno Komin Pescador 24-1

Shot put | 9. Bruno Komin Pescador 46-8

High jump | 8. Bruno Komin Pescador 6-6

Day one total | 10. Bruno Komin Pescador 3310