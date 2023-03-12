Sports
GCB Four Day Inter-County Cricket – Guyana Chronicle
Massacre in Bourda!
– Ali-Mohammed (94) Yearwood (94*) brutalizes innocent bowling attack
By Sean Devers
It was a bloodbath in Bourda as defending champion Demerara went 360-8 on stumps on the opening day of the second round of the GCB Senior four-day Inter-County cricket tournament yesterday.
Renaldo Ali Mohammed (94), Shamar Yearwood (94*) and Akshaya Persaud (40) brutalized an innocent Select X1 bowling attack on lightning fast outfield in blistering heat.
Demitri Cameron (2-49) Kelvin Umroa (2-91), Jonathan Rampersaud (2-75) and Shane Wong (2-67) toiled all day for their limited success.
Ali-Mohammed enjoyed a diet of bowling himself; he hit six fours and nine sixes from just 62 balls and 98 minutes in his smashing 91 and added 89 for the fifth wicket with stylish left-hander Akshaya Persaud.
Persaud reached the boundary once himself, clearing four times in an entertaining 40 off 62 balls and 72 minutes; both discarded their wickets on level track just after reaching their respective landmarks.
Ali-Mohammed shared in a 77-run sixth wicket stand with Yearwood who reached the boundary five times and cleared it four times in his unbeaten 94.
With him is Stephen Sankar at 11.
Raymond Perez hit four boundaries in 35 to share a 51-run second wicket stand with Sachin Singh, who made an out of character 17 from 103 minutes with two fours.
Perez came into the fold 7-1 after national pacer Cameron, the only bowler to look menacing, prompted Navindra Persaud (2) to take a catch to the keeper.
Blessed with glorious sunshine on a day, former West Indies batsman Rajendra Chandrika won the toss and surprisingly opted to field and at 7-1 his decision looked fine.
However, Perez played in a positive manner while Singh was content playing the supporting role as the partnership increased before Umroa removed them both to leave them at 58-2 and at 66-3 at lunch.
When the impressive Cameron dropped skipper Chris Barnwell for 10 at 80-4 shortly after the break, the Select X1 was in the game.
But their celebration was short-lived as Ali-Mohammed and Persaud’s show began a vicious attack on the hapless bowlers.
Persaud, looking for a high score to regain his place in the Guyana team, filed Rampersaud for six before dumping Umroa for consecutive sixes to the delight of a fairly large group that included former first-class batsman, Nolan McKenzie, back at home on holidays.
The talented but temperamental Ali-Mohammed got to work with successive boundaries from Carlos Larose and continued by beating Umroa for four over cover before drawing Cameron for six as he attempted a bouncer on the docile pitch.
Looking elegant as he drove cover, Persaud was not afraid to go over the top, while Ali-Mohammed beat Rampersaud with a giant six and soon reached his 50 from just 36 balls with four fours and six sixes.
But when 10 fell short of what would have been an entertaining fifty, Persaud threw a full throw from Umroa to mid-wicket at 169-5 to take Yearwood to the crease, who along with Ali-Mohammed benefited from poor bowling.
Ali-Mohammed on 94, tried to reach his century with a six, but Jerimiah Scott at long range took the catch over the ropes and threw the ball off the ground back into play, to get back on the pitch to complete the catch for Umroa, who struck at 246-6.
Yearwood continued and the Select X1’s body language suggested they hoped the day would be over, as Yearwood galloped to his 50 of 67 balls with five fours and two sixes.
Richie Looknauth (10) drove Shane Wong to 300-7 as a six from the southpaw Yearwood nearly hit a lady coming up the steps to the top of the GCC pavilion.
Ashmead Nedd reached 25 before stunned at 342-8, but Sankar and Yearwood stayed to the end on another sub-par day in this year’s tournament as the Select X1 players hunted leather all day.
Today is the second day of play and the game starts at 9.30 am
Scoreboard
Demerara 1st lodge
Sachin Singh lbw b Umroa 17
Navindra Persaud c Nathan Persaud b Cameron 2
Raymond Perez b. Rampersaud 35
Akshaya Persaud c Mohabir b Umroa 40
Chris Barnwell c wkp Persaud née Cameron 10
Renaldo Ali Mohamed c Scott b Umroa 94
Shamar Yearwood not out 94
Richie Looknauth c Larose b Wong 10
Ashmead Nedd Stp Persaud b Wong 25
Stephon Sankar not out 11
Extras 22 (b-16, 1b-3, nb-3)
Total 360-8 of 90
Fow: 7, 58, 58, 80, 169, 246, 300, 342
Bowling
Cameron 15-4-49-2 Larose 14-349-0,
Williams 4-1-10-0, Rampersaud, 24-7-75-2,
Umroa 20-3-91-2, Wong 13-0-67-2
