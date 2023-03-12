



Thunder Keck has made 13 tackles in a Stanford football career, mostly on special teams. He is listed as an edge rusher, but owns zero sacks. Last year, on the verge of breaking into his sixth season in the program, he was injured in the Cardinals’ first game and did not play the entire season.

Keck also has nearly 761,000 followers on TikTok, 234,000 more on Instagram, and a NIL valuation of $383,000 according to On3.com, a college sports news and data site. That is the highest of any Stanford athlete in any sport by a wide margin.

Those previous two paragraphs don’t exactly add up, do they? Keck ranks as one of the most unlikely stories in the dark, evolving world of college and high school athletes profiting from their name, image, and likeness. He doesn’t lean on tantalizing potential with a famous last name, witness Bronny James NIL valuation at $7.2 million, or Arch Manning at $3.7 million, or raise his profile through spectacular achievements. A Sporting Green series Play with money How NIL changed the sport

On the contrary, despite his under-the-radar role on a struggling Pac-12 team, Keck mainly makes his mark off the field. He is smart, charismatic and headstrong, all traits that helped him build his large social media audience. That earned him a spot on World Wrestling Entertainment’s Next in Line program. He also has an agreement with Body Armor and some other smaller deals, according to Barbara Jones, who represents Keck as founder and CEO of Outshine Sports. Jones, like WWE, bet on Keck to make it big, hoping his on-field output will catch up with his sizable digital footprint. And even if injuries ultimately derail his football career, well, he still has a significant digital footprint. Gabrielle Lurie/The Chronicle The whole point is that he’s a good content creator with a large social media following, Jones said. That’s the crazy thing about NIL, there are all different ways to go about this. You don’t have to be the superstar to be successful at NIL. Keck harbored ambitions to make it to the NFL until his injury in last season’s Sept. 3 opener against Colgate. He might rekindle those aspirations that he’s considering returning to Stanford for the 2023 season. If not, Keck could take other avenues to capitalize on his athleticism. Namely and unlikely: wrestling. There’s a curious symmetry to the possibility, as Keck wrestled on television with his late father as a child. Eric Keck made young Thunder fight and practiced moves on him, including an unfortunate time when the overzealous boy punched Father on the nose and made him bleed in front of their new babysitter. Gabrielle Lurie/The Chronicle Fast forward to Keck as a 6-foot-2, 245-pound college football player, still a wrestling fan and occasional Instagram photos of herself in a WWE T-shirt. When Stanford tried to connect athletes with companies in the early days of NIL, Keck joined the Influencer app (inflcr.com), which bills itself as the nationwide leader in building brands for athletes. That led to Keck speaking to WWE officials and eventually joining the organization’s second NIL class, announced in June 2022. The WWE has signed a wide variety of college athletes, ranging from Gable Steveson, a wrestler with an Olympic gold medal from Minnesota, to the Miami basketball twins and social media stars Haley and Hanna Cavinder. Several other college football players joined Keck. I think WWE’s NIL program is great, one of the best, he said. I’m not positive about my plans, but I’m genuinely interested in wrestling and a future with it. It’s really about making that connection for when I’m done with football. Here’s a glossary of common terms in the new college sports lexicon.

NIL: Abbreviation for name, image and likeness. In July 2021, the NCAA reversed its long-standing policy and allowed athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness for the first time. Some examples include an athlete being paid to promote a product on social media, wishing a fan a happy birthday through a video message, or appearing at a business meeting.

valuation: This is an estimate of what a given athlete could earn by taking full advantage of their NIL potential over a year. On3.com, which specializes in NIL news and data, uses an algorithm that takes into account a person’s social media following, known deals, and athletic achievements, among other aspects such as the size of the collectives that support their university.

collective: Often founded by prominent alumni, collectives are external organizations affiliated with a university that connect current and future athletes with NIL opportunities. Boosters funnel funds into collectives to support their teams. Although the NCAA has excluded collectives from the hiring process, the practice is believed to be widespread. Collectives must operate independently of universities, but athletic departments may promote them. view moreTo collapse

For now, Keck’s involvement with WWE has mostly revolved around brand building and mentorship activities. He also promotes WWE apparel and merchandise on his social media channels, and plans to attend Wrestle Mania next month in Los Angeles, where networking opportunities should be plentiful. Keck’s other NIL activity was similarly untraditional. For example, he made a deal early on with First Lite camouflage clothing. He embraces outdoor adventures, dating back to fishing during his childhood in New Hampshire. Gabrielle Lurie/The Chronicle As for the social media habit, which started in 2019 or 20, before the NCAA opened the door for NIL deals in July 2021. Keck realized that his presence on Instagram and TikTok could affect his NIL chances, so he started related post videos to his computer science major. (He is now pursuing a graduate program in sustainability science and practice; Keck has made the Pac-12 academic honors list four times.) Most of the short videos contain crazy, cryptic, technical tips about the dark web. In a recent post, Keck recommended a website featuring artificial intelligence videos, and in another post, he suggested a site where people could get lasagna delivered to their homes. I like to have fun with it, he said. I found posting on social media to be a fun way to decompress. I definitely didn’t expect my followers to grow like it is. Gabrielle Lurie/The Chronicle Keck tied his free-spirited nature to his father, a skier who was super adventurous in his younger days. Eric Keck also played football at Saddleback College in Orange County and later at Columbia. Thunder picked up the sport when he was in high school, so he had a lot to learn when he arrived at Stanford. He was redshirted in 2017, played on special teams in 18 and 19, and then started most of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season as an outside linebacker. Injuries limited his playing time over the past two seasons, though Keck said his time on the field in 20 was a factor in landing NIL opportunities. Many brands encouraged me to go from not knowing how to play to getting started, he said. But a big part of what brands are looking for is your off-field abilities, how you are as a student, and other interests as well. Many people just play their sport, but it’s more marketable to have an athlete who can intrigue people. Keck counts as intriguing, absolutely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sfchronicle.com/sports/college/article/stanford-thunder-keck-wwe-17802763.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

