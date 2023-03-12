The Harvard women’s hockey team faces new, troubling allegations

Harvard Crimson head hockey coach Katey Stone is under fire again. (Getty)

Harvard’s women’s hockey program is under intense scrutiny following an article by Katie Strang and Hailey Salvian from The athletic which exposed a seedy underbelly of beatings and abuse at the hands of head coach Katey Stone.

Succession of one January article from the Boston Globe on the toxic culture that Stone introduced and allowed to fester among teammates, Strang and Salvian report abusive, racist, and sometimes cult-like behavior from the longtime Crimson bank boss

Among the incidents outlined in the first Globes report, Stone allegedly berated her team during a training session in March 2022, most notably attacking her club for a perceived disrespect and saying the team was doing too much chefs and not enough Indians.

With multiple Indigenous players at the club, including defender Maryna Macdonald claiming that Stone looked directly at her as he made the comment, the tirade had immediate reverberation.

Macdonald would eventually leave the team, alongside Taze Thompson also of Native descent after the comment, a microcosm of the toxicity that existed within the Crimson ranks that had pushed an alarming nine players with residual eligibility over the past two seasons. Harvard’s women’s program also ranked last in overall sports culture and satisfaction, according to a 2019 survey of Harvard athletes.

I had learned to navigate much of her toxic environment, Macdonald told the Boston Globe. But now she respected me and my family and my heritage in front of everyone.

Strang and Salvian outline a much deeper culture of inappropriate and abusive behavior, such as hazing and verbal abuse. The Athletics article describes an unsanctioned naked skate the team participated in dating back to at least 2005, which left some players feeling uncomfortable. In addition, in some cases, freshmen had to slide superman across the ice, leaving some with ice burns and bleeding nipples.

Notably, the 2023 event was deemed unsanctioned by Stone and her staff after a player became upset and no direct evidence was found that Stone had any involvement in the skate. Despite that though, The Athletic reports that an anonymous player for the past 10 years, fearing retaliation, laid things out pretty clearly about Stone and what she often reminded her players of:

There’s nothing on this team that happens that I don’t know about.

Other hazing described by The Athletic included an initiation week, which included pressuring freshmen to participate in underage drinking, in some cases until they passed out or vomited.

An example of this is described by the 2016-2017 team, in which a classmate who is allergic to alcohol was placed in circumstances where she felt she could not refrain from drinking. The player and a classmate eventually separated from the group, while the allergic player eventually vomited on the steps of Harvard Yard.

A culture of hazing reportedly persisted within the program, including a fine system that encompassed everything from what clothing a player wore to their relationships and in some cases even their sexual orientation or race. Players were also reportedly harassed constantly about their weight and diet, which led to several players developing eating disorders while playing for the team.

Stone reportedly tried to create a climate that kept her players on edge, divisive in the locker room and created an environment that a source craved. the Stanford Prison Experiment.

Although the school eventually conducted an evaluation into Stone’s racially insensitive comment in 2022, Harvard refused to label the situation an investigation and failed to adequately engage independent outside sources. Instead, Mike Smith, Harvard’s NCAA faculty athletic representative, was tasked with interviewing the players about the matter, thinking that Smith understood Harvard.

As for the players and alumni themselves, divisions have persisted among the ranks on how to come to an agreement and ultimately handle the current situation. According to The Athletic, there is a rift between those who want to hold Stone accountable, while others remain fiercely loyal to their former head coach. According to Strang and Salvians’ account, several women said they no longer feel welcome at former player gatherings, and fear being cut off from the powerful Harvard alumni network if they speak honestly about their experiences.

Stone, who has been the head coach of Harvard’s women’s hockey team for the past 25 seasons, still holds that position at the time of writing.