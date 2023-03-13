Aruna Qualifies For Round Of 32 At WTT Singapore Smash — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Quadri Aruna qualified for the round of 32 in the men’s singles of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Singapore Smash holding at the Singapore Sports Hubs OCBC Arena yesterday.

The Nigerian defeated Germany’s Ruwen Filus 3-2 (14-12, 6-11, 11-3, 6-11, 11-9) in a closely fought first round match of the championship.

The win sees Aruna meet French star Alexis Lebrun in the next round. Lebrun defeated China’s Yuan Licen in the round of 64.

Things didn’t go so smoothly for Africa’s number two seed, Omar Assar of Egypt, who lost 3-0 to Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia in the round of 64. His compatriots, Hana Goda and Mariam Alhodaby, were also defeated by German and Japanese players respectively. opponents.

Speaking of his hard-fought victory over Filus, Aruna said, it was 5-1 (for him), then 7-2, and suddenly I won five points in a row.

That was a really good comeback and I focused because I almost went through the same situation against him six or seven years ago and I didn’t know it was over until it was over.

I kept calm, I kept playing and in the end he made some mistakes and that made a big difference, Aruna said.

The Nigerian, number 14, added: It’s not just that he (Filus) was a tough opponent, we were on the same team (in the German Bundesliga) for about two years and he knows me very well. I believe it was 50-50 before the game and as we’ve seen it was 11-9 in the fifth game.