March Recruiting Outlook for Wolverines

After winning back-to-back Big Ten titles, the Michigan football team is looking for success recruiting elites. As NIL holds them back, the tide appears to be turning

It’s no secret that Michigan Football’s recruiting has been disappointing lately. After beating Ohio State in 2021 and making the College Football Playoff, fans were thrilled. Throw a 5-star quarterback in the backyard of the Wolverines (Dante Moore) and Michigan looks poised for a top 5 class.

That class finished 18th according to 247 Sports. While 18 isn’t necessarily a bad place, it is for a team looking to compete for national championships. Honestly, you can’t beat SEC powerhouses with the 18th class in the country.

However, there are reasons to believe that last year’s class was an outlier — a factor in a slow response to NIL, the head coach flirting with the NFL, and both coordinators leaving — and it’s clear that a lot of negative things happened at once. It is quite reasonable to assume that such situations will rarely arise. You could even call it a fluke.

Nevertheless, the Wolverines have tremendous momentum going into the class of 2024 and it looks like the factors that plagued them last year won’t do the same this year.

NIL is making steady progress and it looks like a base salary for all players and an exclusive deal with a major agency is coming “soon”. I put “soon” in quotes because it’s what we’ve been hearing since December, but you have to keep in mind that those in power understand that these deals need to be completed as soon as possible.

With the dead period over, March is shaping up to be a great month for recruiting across the country. Many recruits love to commit in the spring/early summer, and it looks like the Wolverines could benefit BIGLY from that. In the weeks to come, Michigan football will receive numerous elite candidates, and it seems almost certain that some will ally themselves with Jim Harbaugh and Co.

Without further ado, let’s analyze some of the big names who visited in March and/or could very realistically bind/influence the class in a positive way.

5 star QB Jadyn Davis

Probably the most influential recruit that could commit Jady Davis. In addition to being a 5 star, quarterbacks are notorious for being the building blocks of elite recruiting classes. Everyone knows that the quarterback is the most important player on the field, and recruits want to know they’re part of a team with a bright future at that position.

I’m sure everyone (myself included) is tired of the Jadyn Davis saga. He was supposed to commit in December, pushed it back and now has no strict timeline. While that’s frustrating, let’s not forget that this is a kid who is currently in high school trying to make a decision that will have a major impact on the rest of their life.

While it’s not fair to blame Davis for his lack of decision, it’s perfectly reasonable to worry about it. The Wolverines got burned last year for putting all their eggs in Dante Moore’s basket, and they followed that up by doing the same to Davis.

Kirk Campbell did a good job reaching back to other 2024 QBs like 4 star Michael Van Buren, but it may be too late to rebuild relationships. Remember that quarterbacks like to finish their recruiting earlier than most other players.

Davis will visit later in March. The Wolverines SHOULD close on this visit, and I think it’s more likely they will. Looking at Davis, there really aren’t any other major contenders for his services.

Ohio State burned bridges with him when they took Dylan Raiola (who has since been dismantled). Clemson has had it hot and cold with him. North Carolina, the most relevant contender, has been given a crystal ball for another quarterback. Georgia already has a quarterback.

It seems very likely that the Wolverines will end up with Davis when it’s all said and done. While it’s concerning that it’s taken so long to wrap up, I optimistically expect Davis to commit when he comes to visit. If he doesn’t commit by March, it’s time to aggressively expand the QB board.

Davis’ commitment would and likely will have some very positive implications, including…