16-Year-Old Quek Izaac Defeats Sharath Kamal In First Round Singapore Smash 2023





1040 Written by: Sports Cafe desk It was yet another disappointing end for Indian men’s singles paddlers at the Singapore Smash 2023 as both Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan lost their opening round matches on Saturday. Sharath, the world number 51, lost to 16-year-old local sensation Quek Izaac 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 12-10). After losing the first game quite easily, Sharath was on course to win the second, leading 6-5, but conceded the next six to fall 0-2 in the match. The third game was a close affair, but Sharath couldn’t keep the loss at bay and lost in straight games. On the other hand, Sathiyan, the highest ranked Indian in men’s singles at world No. 41, lost to world No. 17 Woojin of South Korea. The loss came after the Indian took a 2-1 lead in the game, but eventually lost 3-2 (11-6,7-11, 15-17, 11-6, 11-5). But his championship campaign is far from over as he will begin mixed doubles alongside his partner Manika Batra on Sunday. As for the other singles players, Manush Shah, Harmeet Desai, Snehit Suravajjula and Manav Thakkar failed to progress through the qualifying round. However, the team of Manav and Harmeet will compete in the men’s doubles. WR242 Izaac Quek stuns table tennis icon Sharath Kamal Achanta to record Singapore’s first men’s singles main-draw victory #SingaporeSmash!

Watch out for the 16 year old and all the action LIVE! pic.twitter.com/4N6U9JLZJc World Table Tennis (@WTTGlobal) March 11, 2023 Get Updates! follow us on

