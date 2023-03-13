An Iron Mountain men’s hockey team competed against the UP Veteran Hockey Club for an annual charity hockey game.





IRON MOUNTAIN, Michigan (WLUC) – In the UP, hockey is more than just a sport. It’s something that brings an entire community together. An Iron Mountain men’s hockey team took on the UP Veteran Hockey Club for an annual charity hockey game. Iron Mountains team secretary Tim Jaska, who is also a player, shared how unique this game’s origin story is. This is a game that started between two friends in Houghton and Iron Mountain, and we decided they had a great team going to warrior events, Jaska said. Then we said, hey, we should get you here to play us and it turned into a fundraiser. All proceeds, including admission, concessions, and a silent auction, benefit all of Dickinson County. So the youth hockey organization gets a portion of the proceeds and then Veterans Affairs here in town and local support services, Jaska said. Michigan UP Veterans Hockey Club coach Tom Glass said the club is great for veterans’ physical and mental health. They have camaraderie around other veterans, we can laugh and joke around in the locker room, Glass said. This is also a way for us to give back to the community and serve again, but instead of wearing a military uniform, we now wear a hockey uniform. Glass also went on to say that the Iron Mountain community has done a phenomenal job. They had sent and donated sponsorship money and prepared the rink, Glass said. All the prep work they’ve done on the bench, it’s incredible. Coaches, players and the fans said they would all like to give a special thank you to Tim Jaska and John French for hosting this year’s game. Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

