Salukis travel to UT Martin and Southern Indiana for midweek play





CARBONDALE, Ill. Southern Illinois baseball will try to snap a four-game losing skid this week as the Salukis hit the road again with weekday games against UT Martin and Southern Indiana on Tuesday and Wednesday. THE GRID Tuesday 6 pm at UT Martin | No video

Wednesday 3 p.m. in Southern Indiana | ESPNplus LISTEN Hall-of-Famer Mike Reis will be doing the talking on SIUSalukis.com and the Varsity Network app. THE PROBABLY Right-handed Jake Combs is scheduled to start Tuesday’s game against the Skyhawks. The junior has made three starts this season and has an 0-1 record and a 4.15 ERA. He strikes out seven and gave up 12 hits in 13 innings on the mound for the Salukis. Wednesday’s starting pitcher against USI has yet to be announced. AROUND THE HORN SIU has hit 22 home runs and 29 doubles in 16 games – for a .458 slugging percentage. Newcomer Steven Loden leads the Salukis with five home runs while Ryan Rodriguez And Pier Olivier Boucher have four each. Eight different Salukis have home runs this season.

Southern leads the country in doubles with 24 in 16 games.

SIU leads the MVC with 61 hits on the season. The team is second with 22 home runs.

The Salukis have broken the one-season home run barrier for the past two years (88-2022, 84-2021).

Nathan Bandy leads SIU with an average of .413. He has seven multi-hit games in 12 starts.

Nathan Bandy ranks as the strongest player to strike out in the MVC with one strikeout every 9.2 at bats.

Nathan Bandy has the team’s longest-reaching starting streak at 12 games. Nate Lyons is on nine games.

Short stop Kaeber Rogers 35-game-featured-base streak ended against UK — dating back to the 2022 season.

Kaeber Roger ranks second in the MVC after 15 walks in 16 games.

Steven Loden ranks third in the MVC in home runs with five.

Steven Loden has five multi-hit games this year with a few three-hit games.

Southern is 15-of-20 on stolen bases and ranks third in the MVC.

SIU has struckout 115 batters this season, but has walked 88 batters. Opponents have walked only 54 and struckout 110 SIU batters.

SIU walked 26 Kentucky batters over three games after walking only 12 in the previous series against Ohio. THE SERIES OF RECORDS SIU leads the all-time series with UT Martin 33-11 with a 12-7 run on the road against the Skyhawks. The teams have met five times in the past two seasons, with the Salukis accounting for four of the five meetings. In the final game between the two programs, SIU defeated UTM 14-2 in seven innings at Carbondale. UT Martin won their home midweek meeting 5-2 last season. It was the Skyhawks’ first win in the series since 2015. Southern Illinois and the Screamin’ Eagles have met only twice prior to Wednesday. SIU is 1-1 against USI and wins its first game of a doubleheader, 6-1 in 1989, before dropping game two 6-2. LAST TIME OFF SIU has lost four straight games and is coming off an 0-3 weekend at the hands of Kentucky.

Southern lost the series opener 5-4 in 10 innings before falling 7-2 and 21-3 in the last two games.

The 21 runs allowed in the series final marked the fifth most runs allowed in a game in program history.

SIU allowed 14 runs in the fifth inning – the most under Rhodes in four seasons.

Ryan Rodriguez led the Salukis at the plate last week, batting .375 (6-16) to go with a .563 slugging percentage and a .375 on-base percentage. The senior had a solo home run in the series finale against Kentucky, bringing his year-over-year season total to four. Rodriguez had three hits at SIUE and three hits against Kentucky. NEXT ONE The Salukis are scheduled for a three-game weekend series in Illinois that begins Friday. Weather may play a role in the current schedule. Stay tuned to SIUSalukis.com for updates. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Baseballon Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiBaseballand on Instagram at @SIU_Baseball. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at theApp StoreorGoogle Play Store.

