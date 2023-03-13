Why Notre Dame freshman Braylon James’s goals go beyond making it to the NFL

SOUTH BEND Why would a Texas football star come to Notre Dame and the cold winters of Northern Indiana? For freshman wide receiver Braylon James, it feels like the right place to continue his NFL dream.

But James, a four-star recruit from Round Rock, Texas, also scores off the football field. He also has a passion for music and writes and produces his own rap songs under the name “Brayu”.

“(Music) is something that has always been a part of my life,” James said at The Irish Athletics Center last week while speaking to reporters.

Rated the No. 136 player in the recruiting class of 2023 by 247sports, James said he has been making music since he was 6. It started with watching his uncle make beats, who lived with him for a few years.

“When I saw him do that, I just got fired,” said James. “I was in there trying to mimic what he was doing. I learned the ropes and it just went from there.”

An early freshman for the Irish, James started making his own beats and learned how to use a studio software called “FruityLoops”. Then he started recording himself singing, something he had basic experience with from going to church. But getting behind the microphone was a new experience that he fell in love with.

Currently, James has three songs, including a recent release titled “W” on Apple Music and two on Spotify. He also has a SoundCloud account with a handful of songs, as well as about 1,000 unreleased songs he’s worked on over the years.

He joins a Notre Dame roster laced with artistic talent. Freshman defensive linemen Devan Houston was a competitive dancer, while his senior linemate Rylie Mills is a guitarist.

James said it takes him about an hour to finish a song, which includes writing his own lyrics which can range from what’s on his mind to real life experiences.

“Hopefully I can start my own label,” James said. “That’s a dream goal of mine.”

Thus, he excels on the football field, which is the main reason why he enrolled in January to start his Notre Dame career.

Joining James on campus a few months ago were two other signers from the 2023 class in four-star wideouts Rico Flores (Folsom, California) and Jaden Greathouse (Austin, Texas). As a trio, Notre Dame signed one of the more heralded wideout classes during this past recruiting cycle, having only signed one (Tobias Merriweather) in 2022.

“We all have to go through this process together,” James said of his early arrival on campus. “That’s been the fun. We teach each other plays and it’s a great experience.”

As a senior last fall at Stony Point High School, James caught 38 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns while being named first-team All-District 25 in Class 6A.

Notre Dame also added three-star wideout Kaleb (KK) Smith, who has yet to arrive, in his 2023 class, as well as Virginia Tech transfer wideout Kaleb Smith to complete a position group that lost just 309 receiving yards and three touchdowns to last season with the departure of Braden Lenzy.

Knowing that, James has been preparing during winter practices as if there was a possibility of taking to the field this spring, summer and fall, working in the “X” position behind Smith and Deion Colzie.

He’s also worked on his 6-foot-2 frame, gained 15 pounds since arriving on campus at 180, and spent countless hours learning the playbook from wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey, who is a possible NFL player. turned down opening to stay in South Bend.

“(Stuckey) has always been a role model since the beginning of the hiring process,” James said. “He’s someone I can trust and rely on when it comes to knowing the game of football.”

Possibly sooner than later the Irish will have the same confidence in James to play as a young wideout. In the short time he’s been on the program, James has certainly made his presence known both on and off the field.

“They’re definitely some of the better songs played in the locker room before and after practice,” said Kaleb Smith of James’ music. “He’s got a great voice.”