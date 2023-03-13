Sports
Zach Andrews Goes From Tax Returner To NHL Emergency Goalie With Blackhawks
SUNRISE Zach Andrews is pretty busy these days. As an accountant, this is his busy season. The 31-year-old is also an emergency backup goaltender who works Florida Panthers home games. Friday night, the Chicago Blackhawks desperately needed him.
Andrews was so busy with his real job, sorting through taxes, that he texted Braden Birch of the Panthers to tell him it was likely he wouldn’t be able to attend the Friday night game at Sunrise.
I may have been late from the office, Andrews recalled. There’s another EBUG, kind of a backup of the backup. I said make sure he’s there just in case.
Then Birch got a call from the Blackhawks.
While Petr Mzarek was due to leave for Chicago, Alex Stalock was ill and the Blackhawks needed backup.
Like a pack-up-in-an-NHL-game backup.
Birchie told me to stop what I was doing, Andrews said. He told me I was going to get dressed tonight. I could not believe it. It was a pretty cool moment.
When I get a call, it’s usually an unfortunate incident. Someone is injured or someone is sick. And you don’t wish that on anyone. But at the same time, it’s exciting to be a part of the game in any way. So that was great. Actually a dream come true.
The only dedicated daily coverage
From the Florida Panthers
Subscribe now, today to Florida Hockey!
Andrews was able to move some things around his father. Lewis took his 3pm appointment and he was able to find an emergency sitter so he could get to the arena in time to meet his new teammates.
At 6:30 p.m., Andrews skated onto the FLA Live Arena ice wearing a white Blackhawks jersey with his name and No. 80 on the back.
Of course, this came after he finally got his cell phone to download the NHL contract Chicago sent him. It all happened at a gas station in Coral Springs.
My phone didn’t match the PDF they sent me and here I am, in 100 degrees, sweating through my suit at a Mobil station on University Drive, Andrews said.
Every time I drive by that Mobil station from now on, I’ll think about signing my first NHL contract.
Andrews grew up in South Florida and played hockey for several teams, including the Jr. Panthers, Golden Wolves and Sunrise Ice Sharks.
He played high school hockey at North Broward Prep, junior hockey at Walpole, Massachusetts and in Manchester, New Hampshire, and collegiately at UMass-Boston.
When his college years were over and he returned home, Andrews continued to help Florida goalie coach Robb Tallas, his longtime coach at camps, and landed with the Panthers in 2017 as one of the team’s practice and emergency goaltenders.
When the Panthers need a goalie to practice, Andrews is usually there.
I was a bit busier then because Roberto Luongo wasn’t too keen on practice, so they’d have me there all the time, Andrews said.
But Sergei Bobrovsky loves to practice and never takes a day off. So my practice days are a lot less these days.
During Friday night’s warmups, some of the Panthers got a kick out of seeing Andrews on the ice in Chicago gear.
Right in front of me Eric Staal was stretching and he was smiling and laughing at me the whole time, he said. That was pretty funny. Ryan Lomberg and a few other guys grinned at me as they skated by. That was weird but funny at the same time.
What was going through his mind when he came out for the warm-up?
I played in juniors, played in college, so I played the game, Andrews said. Once you’re on the ice, you’re immersed in the atmosphere, so to speak. But, of course, this is the NHL. You think about that for a moment.
But I didn’t this is the NHL when I stood on the ice. i did I had it in the locker room as I sat there looking around.
It was like wow. I’m really here. This really happens. But then I dressed like I was back in college and tried to be the best backup goaltender I could be.
While Andrews didn’t get into the game, there was certainly a possibility that he could have been the newest product from South Florida to make his NHL debut on Friday night.
If things had gone the way everyone expected, that might have been the case.
Instead, the Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead in the third period, eventually tying it in the last minute to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 loss to the Panthers.
If the Panthers had blown the game open, it wouldn’t have been strange for Chicago coach Luke Richardson to bring in the backup for a special moment not just for the Blackhawks, but for the game and, of course, Andrews .
Maybe next time.
If of course there is a next time.
The next best thing would have been to get out on the ice, said Andrews, who was back at the arena Saturday night in case he was needed by the Panthers or a visiting Winnipeg Jets.
He was not.
I did think about joining, but it turned out to be a great hockey game. The Panthers didn’t score but created some chances and it was a great game.
Bob made some great saves, their keeper I should say us goalkeeper made some nice saves. I thought it might be a blowout because the Blackhawks are rebuilding and the Panthers played so well. But it turned out to be a great game. Chicago played well. It is a young team and played a great game.
Regarding his brief stint as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, Andrews said the team has told him they will send him the game jersey when they get home.
As the team continued its Tampa road trip, there was a possibility that a jersey was needed for the Lightnings EBUG.
Anyway, the Blackhawks gave him a number of trinkets, including equipment and a game puck.
Mates, who almost became an EBUG itself a few years agogot your hands on some game sheets and official rosters with Andrew’s name on them.
The Blackhawks have given Zach Andrews a memory he won’t soon forget.
It really was a dream come true, super surreal, he said. It was great that my wife and my father could be there, I had many friends in the building. My two kids were home and they will be able to see some of these things when they are older.
But the EBUG situation in hockey is such a great story. No other sport does that. It creates such a buzz when we have a situation like this.
It was so cool to happen.
PANTHERS ON DECK
MONTREAL CANADIENS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When:Thursday, 7 p.m
- Where:FLA Live arena, sunrise
- TV/Streaming:Bally Sports Florida, ESPN+
- Radio:WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers radio streaming:Sirius XM 932
- Last season:Florida won 3-1
- This season (Florida leads 2-0): Panthers 7, Canadiens 2 (December 29); Panthers 6, Canadiens 2 (January 19)
- Alltime regularlyseasonseries:Florida leads 53-38-11, 6 ties
- Next for the Panthers: New Jersey Devils in Florida, March 18, 5 p.m
|
Sources
2/ https://floridahockeynow.com/zach-andrews-goes-from-accountant-to-nhl-emergency-goalie-with-blackhawks/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Zach Andrews Goes From Tax Returner To NHL Emergency Goalie With Blackhawks
- Powered By People Raises Over $13.6 Million to Expand Global Presence and Retail Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- President Xi Jinping says China’s military must become a ‘great wall of steel’ – BBC News
- Encourage people to fill out and return colorectal cancer screening kits
- Why Notre Dame freshman Braylon James’s goals go beyond making it to the NFL
- Last week’s most read RTIH retail tech articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- A higher risk of developing glaucoma is associated with a faster rate of GCIPL thinning
- Donald Trump versus Ron DeSantis, who is more dangerous for the country?
- Technology, innovation and marketing: how the online casino industry is driving growth
- COVID increases risk of long-term gastrointestinal complications
- Bill Ackman says US did the right thing in protecting SVB depositors
- Salukis travel to UT Martin and Southern Indiana for midweek play