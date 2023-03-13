Zach Andrews Goes From Tax Returner To NHL Emergency Goalie With Blackhawks

SUNRISE Zach Andrews is pretty busy these days. As an accountant, this is his busy season. The 31-year-old is also an emergency backup goaltender who works Florida Panthers home games. Friday night, the Chicago Blackhawks desperately needed him.

Andrews was so busy with his real job, sorting through taxes, that he texted Braden Birch of the Panthers to tell him it was likely he wouldn’t be able to attend the Friday night game at Sunrise.

I may have been late from the office, Andrews recalled. There’s another EBUG, kind of a backup of the backup. I said make sure he’s there just in case.

Then Birch got a call from the Blackhawks.

While Petr Mzarek was due to leave for Chicago, Alex Stalock was ill and the Blackhawks needed backup.

Like a pack-up-in-an-NHL-game backup.

Birchie told me to stop what I was doing, Andrews said. He told me I was going to get dressed tonight. I could not believe it. It was a pretty cool moment.

When I get a call, it’s usually an unfortunate incident. Someone is injured or someone is sick. And you don’t wish that on anyone. But at the same time, it’s exciting to be a part of the game in any way. So that was great. Actually a dream come true.

Andrews was able to move some things around his father. Lewis took his 3pm appointment and he was able to find an emergency sitter so he could get to the arena in time to meet his new teammates.

At 6:30 p.m., Andrews skated onto the FLA Live Arena ice wearing a white Blackhawks jersey with his name and No. 80 on the back.

Of course, this came after he finally got his cell phone to download the NHL contract Chicago sent him. It all happened at a gas station in Coral Springs.

My phone didn’t match the PDF they sent me and here I am, in 100 degrees, sweating through my suit at a Mobil station on University Drive, Andrews said.

Every time I drive by that Mobil station from now on, I’ll think about signing my first NHL contract.

Andrews grew up in South Florida and played hockey for several teams, including the Jr. Panthers, Golden Wolves and Sunrise Ice Sharks.

He played high school hockey at North Broward Prep, junior hockey at Walpole, Massachusetts and in Manchester, New Hampshire, and collegiately at UMass-Boston.

When his college years were over and he returned home, Andrews continued to help Florida goalie coach Robb Tallas, his longtime coach at camps, and landed with the Panthers in 2017 as one of the team’s practice and emergency goaltenders.

When the Panthers need a goalie to practice, Andrews is usually there.

I was a bit busier then because Roberto Luongo wasn’t too keen on practice, so they’d have me there all the time, Andrews said.

But Sergei Bobrovsky loves to practice and never takes a day off. So my practice days are a lot less these days.

During Friday night’s warmups, some of the Panthers got a kick out of seeing Andrews on the ice in Chicago gear.

Right in front of me Eric Staal was stretching and he was smiling and laughing at me the whole time, he said. That was pretty funny. Ryan Lomberg and a few other guys grinned at me as they skated by. That was weird but funny at the same time.

What was going through his mind when he came out for the warm-up?

I played in juniors, played in college, so I played the game, Andrews said. Once you’re on the ice, you’re immersed in the atmosphere, so to speak. But, of course, this is the NHL. You think about that for a moment.

But I didn’t this is the NHL when I stood on the ice. i did I had it in the locker room as I sat there looking around.

It was like wow. I’m really here. This really happens. But then I dressed like I was back in college and tried to be the best backup goaltender I could be.

While Andrews didn’t get into the game, there was certainly a possibility that he could have been the newest product from South Florida to make his NHL debut on Friday night.

If things had gone the way everyone expected, that might have been the case.

Instead, the Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead in the third period, eventually tying it in the last minute to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

If the Panthers had blown the game open, it wouldn’t have been strange for Chicago coach Luke Richardson to bring in the backup for a special moment not just for the Blackhawks, but for the game and, of course, Andrews .

Maybe next time.

If of course there is a next time.

The next best thing would have been to get out on the ice, said Andrews, who was back at the arena Saturday night in case he was needed by the Panthers or a visiting Winnipeg Jets.

He was not.

I did think about joining, but it turned out to be a great hockey game. The Panthers didn’t score but created some chances and it was a great game.

Bob made some great saves, their keeper I should say us goalkeeper made some nice saves. I thought it might be a blowout because the Blackhawks are rebuilding and the Panthers played so well. But it turned out to be a great game. Chicago played well. It is a young team and played a great game.

Regarding his brief stint as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, Andrews said the team has told him they will send him the game jersey when they get home.

As the team continued its Tampa road trip, there was a possibility that a jersey was needed for the Lightnings EBUG.

Anyway, the Blackhawks gave him a number of trinkets, including equipment and a game puck.

Mates, who almost became an EBUG itself a few years agogot your hands on some game sheets and official rosters with Andrew’s name on them.

The Blackhawks have given Zach Andrews a memory he won’t soon forget.

It really was a dream come true, super surreal, he said. It was great that my wife and my father could be there, I had many friends in the building. My two kids were home and they will be able to see some of these things when they are older.

But the EBUG situation in hockey is such a great story. No other sport does that. It creates such a buzz when we have a situation like this.

It was so cool to happen.

