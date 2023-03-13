Men’s volleyball opens Big West game against rival Long Beach State





HONOLULU The University of Hawai’i top-ranked men’s volleyball team kicks off the Big West portion of its schedule by hosting defending Long Beach State season champion for a two-game series Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at SimpliFi Arena on Stan Sheriff Centre. The Rainbow Warriors (17-1, 0-0 BWC) are coming off the 2-1 finish at the OUTRIGGER Invitational, which includes a victory over then-No. 2 UCLA in the final of the tournament. The Beach (11-2, 2-0) opened Big West play last week with a pair of wins over UC Santa Barbara. MATCHES #19-20 WHO #1 Hawaii (17-1, 0-0 BWC) vs. #4 Long Beach State (11-2, 2-0 BWC) Date | Time Friday, March 17, 7:00 PM HT and Saturday, March 18, 7:00 PM HT Place Honolulu, Oʻahu SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Television Sports spectrum. Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play) and Chris McLachlin (analyst). Live stream ESPN+ (blacked out in Hawaii). Radio ESPN Honolulu (1420AM/92.7FM). Tiff Wells (play by play). Stream audio ESPNHonolulu.com; Sideline Hawaii App. Live statistics HawaiiAthletics. com Game notes Hawaii| Long Beach State| Great West Digital program click here Social media @HawaiiMensVB | #HawaiiMVB #WarriorBall23 |@HawaiiMVB |Facebook FIRST SERVICE Hawai’i (17-1, 0-0 BWC) went 2-1 in Honolulu’s OUTRIGGER Invitational last week, including a victory over then-No. 2 UCLA in the tournament final, while Long Beach State (11-2, 2- 0 BWC) won a pair of Big West games against UC Santa Barbara, four sets in Santa Barbara and five sets in Long Beach.

Despite the first loss over the weekend, UH maintained its No. 1 ranking in the AVCA Top 15 poll for the 11th consecutive week. The Beach is number 4 for the fifth week in a row.

UH saw several win streaks break in a four-set loss to Penn State last week. Hawaiʻi’s 25-game aggregate win streak was the longest in program history, while its 29-game home win streak was the longest. UH also saw its 34-game home winning streak break in the regular season.

The Beach have won their last five games since suffering consecutive losses to UCLA on February 9 and 10. LBSU dropped the opener in straight sets in Los Angeles and the rematch in four sets at The Pyramid in Long Beach.

LBSU leads the all-time series, 50-47, but UH won the final two in the series, winning both times in straight sets in the Big West Championship title game in Honolulu and in the NCAA Tournament championship game in Los Angeles.

The Beach won both regular season games in four sets at The Pyramid last year en route to winning the regular season title.

UH has won the series five times in a row since 2018. Two of those wins were in the Big West Championship game (2019 and ’22).

This year marks the first time UH is opening its Big West slate with Long Beach State. In regular season games, The Beach has won five of eight games.

UH coach Charlie Wade is 14-17 against the Beach since taking over the program in 2010. In head-to-head games, LBSU coach Alan Knipe has a 15-10 lead over Wade.

is 14-17 against the Beach since taking over the program in 2010. In head-to-head games, LBSU coach Alan Knipe has a 15-10 lead over Wade. The teams have won the last four NCAA Championships (LBSU-2018 & ’19 and UH-2021 & ’22).

UH has a 15-match conference home win streak dating back to 2018. Its last loss was to Long Beach State on April 13, 2018. PROMOTIONS First Hawaiian Bank will be sponsoring Friday’s game and giving away more than 100 black rally towels to help fans cheer on the Rainbow Warriors. During intermission, FHB will be giving away prizes for five lucky fans, including a Foodland gift card, an FHB shirt, and other branded items.

will be sponsoring Friday’s game and giving away more than 100 black rally towels to help fans cheer on the Rainbow Warriors. During intermission, FHB will be giving away prizes for five lucky fans, including a Foodland gift card, an FHB shirt, and other branded items. Bank of Hawaiiwill sponsor Saturday’s contest and the first 500 BOH customers to present their credit or debit cards will receive a free canvas tote bag. In addition, three fans can win a $100, $75, or $50 HawaiianMiles gift card during intermission. #HawaiiMVB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2023/3/13/mens-volleyball-opens-big-west-play-against-rival-long-beach-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos