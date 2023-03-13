Dillon Gabriel still starting QB as Jackson Arnold waits

NORMAN Dillon Gabriel had a lot of expectations placed on his shoulders after moving from Central Florida.

Gabriel had a long-term relationship with new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and had put up big numbers with the Golden Knights (particularly during his time with Lebby).

Then there was also the incredibly high bar for quarterback play at OU in recent years with the performance of Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts. Even Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams put on stunning plays on a regular basis, even though they also had their fair share of youthful mistakes.

Gabriel fell short of that hype level, throwing for 3,168 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

We’ll be starting quarterback again in 2023, though new freshman Jackson Arnold is coming in with a lot of hype as a five-star candidate from Denton (Texas) Guyer.

Here’s a look at OU’s quarterback position heading into spring training:

Rewind season

Gabriel’s worth was never more apparent than when he was injured early in the October 1 loss to TCU.

The Sooners were already in a hole in that game, but without Gabriel they didn’t stand a chance.

Backup Davis Beville was 7 of 16 for just 50 yards in that loss.

The next week against Texas, Beville was 6 of 12 for just 38 yards, with an interception as the Sooners went largely to a wild approach at quarterback.

The late addition of Nick Evers to the Class of 2022 was a recruiting win for Brent Venables, but it was clear Sooner’s coaches didn’t feel Evers was ready as he threw only one pass, a grossly underrated incompletion in that loss to the Longhorns.

Gabriel returned and was out of the Baylor game, where he threw three interceptions, mostly effective, though not flashy.

His best game came in the regular season finale against Texas Tech when he completed 70% of his passes for 449 yards and six touchdowns with one interception.

From a total standpoint, I think there was a lot of good, Lebby said.

Grid management

Who’s Out: Micah Bowens, Nick Evers, Ralph Rucker

Who is in: Jackson Arnold (already enrolled)

Evers is gone and is going to Wisconsin after the season. So is Bowens, who never saw the field for two seasons in Norman. Arnold is in and appears to be the waiting quarterback.

Arnold has already impressed with his poise and leadership during team training leading up to spring training.

But for now, Gabriel will remain the quarterback for the Sooners.

Hell has some new targets, with top receiver Marvin Mims and tight end/safety blanket Brayden Willis leaving for the NFL Draft.

The Sooners don’t need Gabriel to be Mayfield, or even Williams, but they do need him to be a little more dynamic in his style of play.

Gabriel seemed reluctant to take risks at times and lacked the arm strength to take full advantage of Mim’s breakthrough speed.

The Sooners also need to develop depth behind Gabriel.

Midway through the season, Arnold is the best option behind him.

But if Gabriel was injured again early in the season, would OU have to rely on an offensive trick again?

If so, they’d be in a world of pain, especially when you consider that neither Willis nor the running back Eric Gray are returning.

The Sooners need Arnold to develop quickly, or at least Beville or General Booty need to show they’re useful in the field.

Depth map

The appetizer

Dillon Gabriel, RSr., 5-11, 203

The reserves

Jackson Arnold, Fr., 6-1, 205

Davis Beville, RSr., 6-6, 225

General Booty, Jr., 6-2, 190