Univ. of the Iowa men’s hockey club raising money to extend its historic season





CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) – The University of Iowa Men’s Hockey Club recently qualified for nationals for the first time in its nearly 50-year history. It was pretty surreal, it was nice that we have a really special group of guys this year, said Kevin Brooks, the team’s head coach. After beating Minnesota-Crookston in the regionals on February 26, they play Boston in the nationals, but there’s a catch. A few days after their victory, the club released a statement informing supporters that the club – which is self-funded – needed to raise $20,000 towards their ultimate goal of just over $30,000 to cover everything from travel to pay for time on the ice. The turnaround was pretty quick, so to get to the regionals we had to raise over $12,000, we had to do that in a week and a half, for this we had a little over 3 weeks, Brooks said. In recent weeks, the team has organized several fundraisers, such as at Bo-James and several area Applebees, and has accepted donations from alumni and former players to help meet that goal. Brooks said the support they have received is not only helping them now, but helping to grow the club for the future. You know, the support has been great. People we haven’t spoken to, even though they didn’t know who is contacting. So it’s been great, the response is from, you know, little kids who come to our jerseys now, to people who now travel three or four hours to see us play who are fans, Brooks said. Ryan Carlson, one of the team captains, said that while they are not used to being in the spotlight, it not only benefits them, but the area as a whole. It was surreal, you know. Iowa’s hockey team flies under the radar at school, with football, basketball, wrestling, and all that stuff. So even this little bit of publicity was so cool. I mean, we weren’t used to this, but it’s good for the school, good for us, just good for Iowa, Carlson said. Brooks said they need the donations by Wednesday, March 15, and the team is currently about $3,000 short. But he is sure that they can still achieve their goal. Like I said, these kids pay to play as is, and, you know, they pay to go to school and things like that. So for them to earn this opportunity while we’re so close, I’m very confident they’ll pull it off because every night people are still sending these donations, Brooks said. If you want to donate click here. The Hawkeyes will face the Liberty Flames on Friday, March 17 at 7:15 PM and the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, March 18 at 10:15 AM. Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

