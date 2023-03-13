Sports
Stan Wawrinka is in love with the process of tennis
Stan Wawrinka still enjoys life on the ATP Tour and is constantly amazed at the differences in the way players prepare and play.
Wawrinka says he has always enjoyed every aspect of the game, including training and preparing for tournaments and opponents.
He says the love for the sport and his work keeps him going.
In a recent interview with ATP Tours’ media department, Wawrinka opened up about his approach.
When asked if he likes it more now than when he started, Wawrinka replied that he has always enjoyed being a tennis professional.
I think I’ve always enjoyed it, he said.
I think I’ve always been passionate about that. I’ve never forgotten why I started when I was young. It was to play a game. [Swinging] a tennis racket with balls against someone, it’s the game, it’s the sport. Even though some days are not that easy, you always have to push yourself. You must have great discipline.
I love the job I also love the process of getting there so I’m lucky and happy I’m enjoying what I have to do to be at my top level and also when I play matches it doesn’t matter on which field, which big stadium, small stadium. For me, I always enjoy it and I always appreciate the sport.
Wawrinka thinks he should keep giving his all to the game because once you stop playing it becomes almost impossible to return.
He says that he still feels young in life and wants to enjoy his career.
He said, I think you have to see it as the big picture. The day you stop exercising, there is no going back. There is no way back, because it is impossible to stop after 30 and then come back. It’s almost impossible, it’s so hard. And then you have to see [what is] also heavy [is] I’m getting really old for my sport. [But] I am still very young in my life.
After tennis there are still so many years to do other things, so all in all I want to enjoy as much as possible. It is a privilege to be a tennis player. It’s a privilege to play at that level, to play in the biggest tournaments in the world. As long as I feel competitive with what I’m doing, that I feel like I can beat the top players, I enjoy that.
Wawrinka has returned to his best after an injury and says he feels very competitive now.
I know that when I enter the field, I can usually beat my opponent, Wawrinka said.
I’m not young anymore. It’s also a bit harder to go through days in a row, to push through a tournament.
But I still believe I can win tournaments. I don’t know what tournament level, but of course I want to win a trophy before I quit.
Wawrinka will face Holger Rune in the Indian Wells Round of 32 on Monday, March 13.
