Lacrosse Hosts William & Mary Tomorrow; Start time moved to 12 noon





NEW YORK — Due to the snow forecast, the women’s home lacrosse game against William & Mary has been moved from a 3:00 PM start to a 12:00 PM start. The Lions will face the Tribe in a non-conference game at Robert K. Kraft Field, and will try to end their two-game losing skid. LAST TIME OFF Columbia fell to 0-2 in Ivy League play after falling to the Cornell Big Red on Saturday. Cornell jumped to a quick 5-0 lead in the first quarter and then held on to win 13-6 using strong defense and timely offense as a catalyst. The Lions scored four goals in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback. Cecelia Messner And Daniel Falcone each had two goals to lead the way for Columbia. First years Cordelia Fleming And Annalisa Massaro was responsible for the Lions’ other two goals on the afternoon Goalkeeper she’s bleeding had 8 saves for Columbia. Messner and Adèle Swanson each had two caused turnovers to lead the Lions, and Swanson added a team-leading three ties. NON-CONFERENCE DOMINANCE Columbia has started this season well with its non-conference schedule and will try to keep it up on Tuesday. The Lions opened the 2023 season with a 15-12 lead over the Lafayette Leopards. Columbia’s best win of the season came just a few days later, as the Lions dominated CCSU, eventually winning 16-4. After a brief hiccup against Monmouth, where they lost just three goals in a hard-fought game, the Lions bounced back with a 10-8 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers. Columbia opens Tuesday’s game with a 3-1 record in non-conference play. Messner had taken the lead in non-conference play, scoring none of her 13 goals in such games. Sangree had a season-best 15 saves against Manhattan. WILLIAM & MARY EXPLORE The Tribe goes into tomorrow’s game with an overall record of 2-4. Last time out, William & Mary suffered a 22-4 loss to #11 Maryland. Sarah onion , Serena Jacobs , Paige Gilbert And Sam VanGieson all scored goals for W&M. Cipolla is the Tribe’s leading goalscorer this season with eight. Kate Draddy leads the team with four assists. Elise Palmer leads the team with 33 saves. This will be the first time the Tribe and Lions have ever faced each other. In 2022, William & Mary finished the season 4-12. ON DECK After tomorrow’s game, Columbia will hit the road and fly to California for a no-contest game against UC Davis. Playtime is set for Saturday, March 18 at 5 p.m. HOW TO TRACK All of Columbia’s home games are streamed via ESPN+. You can find tomorrow’s game HERE. Live stats are available at gocolumbialions.com, HERE. For the latest Columbia lacrosse news, follow @CULionsLax on Twitter and Instagram,and on the internetGoColumbiaLions.com.

