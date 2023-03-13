Sports
Notre Dame Football Releases S Brandyn Hillman Of Letter Of Intent
On Sunday, 2023, four-star defender Brandyn Hillman announced on Instagram that he was cleared of his national letter of intent (NLI) following a petition by Notre Dame.
Hillman stated that this was due to personal reasons, and while those reasons could be any number of things, I’m not going to speculate or spread unconfirmed rumours.
Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class took multiple massive blows via clearances and another in the form of a silent pledge gone rogue. One of the nice things about Hillman’s signing at Notre Dame was that the Irish really needed a number at the back of the defense, and the combination of Adon Shuler, Ben Minnich and Brandyn Hillman made the loss of Peyton Bowen a bit stung. fewer.
This 2023 class was once ranked #1 late in the cycle and rightfully had a chance to finish in the top 5 before some cancellations, but still finished in the top 10.
2023 Notre Dame Commit List (23)
|BY
|Brennan Vernon
|OH
|6’5″
|245
|29-06-21
|S
|Adon Shuler
|NJ
|6’0″
|190
|8/15/21
|THE
|Cooper Flanagan
|CA
|6’5″
|225
|02/09/21
|LB
|Drayk Bowen
|IN
|6’2″
|215
|11/03/21
|LB
|Preston Zinter
|MA
|6’2″
|220
|01/11/22
|WR
|Braylon James
|TX
|6’3″
|185
|19-04-22
|OL
|Sam Pendelton
|NC
|6’4″
|295
|4/25/22
|DL
|Boubacar Traore
|MA
|6’5″
|240
|4/27/22
|DL
|For Houston
|MD
|6’5″
|270
|05/07/22
|OL
|Sullivan Absher
|NC
|6’7″
|290
|05/13/22
|OL
|Joe Otten
|THE
|6’4″
|275
|06/07/22
|OL
|Charles Jagusah
|IL
|6’6″
|308
|6/30/22
|CB
|Micah Bel
|TX
|5’11”
|170
|01/07/22
|WR
|Rico Floris
|CA
|6’1″
|190
|07/03/22
|CB
|Christian gray
|MO
|6’0″
|170
|07/04/22
|WR
|Jaden Groothuis
|TX
|6’2″
|215
|15-07-22
|LB
|Jaiden Ausberry
|THE
|6’1″
|210
|08/04/22
|S
|Ben Minich
|OH
|5’11”
|190
|05/08/22
|BY
|Armel Mukam
|VA
|6’4″
|250
|8/24/22
|RB
|Jeremiah Love
|MO
|6’0″
|190
|10-26-22
|QB
|Kenny Minchey
|TN
|6’3″
|215
|11-22-22
|OL
|Chris Terek
|IL
|6’6″
|295
|11-27-22
|WR
|Caleb Smith
|TX
|6’1″
|180
|12/01/22
The Irish have another eight scholarships to lose before August, so while this isn’t good news, it’s a number less to worry about as the roster takes shape over the next three months.
2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Quarterback
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|–
|Sam Hartman
|Run back
|Jeremiah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi’Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|Chris Tyree
|–
|Tight end
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood
|Kevin Bauman
|–
|Wide receiver
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Caleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas
|–
|Matt Salerno, Caleb Smith
|Centre
|–
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|–
|Sure Correll
|Guard
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|–
|Andrew Kristovich
|Intercept
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|–
|Defensive tackle
|Devan Houston
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabriel Rubio
|Aidan Keanaina, Rylie Mills
|Howard Cross
|Defensive end
|Brennan Vernon, Black Arm
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho
|NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae John the Baptist
|Linebacker
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed
|Prince Collie
|–
|Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|Adon Shuler, Ben Minich
|–
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|DJ Brown, Thomas Harper
|Corner back
|Micah Bell, Christian Grey
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker
|Clarence Lewis
|Cam Hart
|Specialists
|–
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|–
|Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K)
|Totals
|23/85 (23)
|43/85 (20)
|66/85 (23)
|77/85 (11)
|93/85 (16)
Sources
2/ https://www.onefootdown.com/2023/3/12/23636847/notre-dame-football-the-irish-release-2023-safety-brandyn-hillman-from-his-letter-of-intent-nli-nd
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
