Notre Dame Football Releases S Brandyn Hillman Of Letter Of Intent





On Sunday, 2023, four-star defender Brandyn Hillman announced on Instagram that he was cleared of his national letter of intent (NLI) following a petition by Notre Dame. Hillman stated that this was due to personal reasons, and while those reasons could be any number of things, I’m not going to speculate or spread unconfirmed rumours. Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class took multiple massive blows via clearances and another in the form of a silent pledge gone rogue. One of the nice things about Hillman’s signing at Notre Dame was that the Irish really needed a number at the back of the defense, and the combination of Adon Shuler, Ben Minnich and Brandyn Hillman made the loss of Peyton Bowen a bit stung. fewer. This 2023 class was once ranked #1 late in the cycle and rightfully had a chance to finish in the top 5 before some cancellations, but still finished in the top 10. 2023 Notre Dame Commit List (23) SIGNED POSITION PLAYER STANDS HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE op3 On3 consensus CONNECTION DATE SIGNED POSITION PLAYER STANDS HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE op3 On3 consensus CONNECTION DATE BY Brennan Vernon OH 6’5″ 245 29-06-21 S Adon Shuler NJ 6’0″ 190 8/15/21 THE Cooper Flanagan CA 6’5″ 225 02/09/21 LB Drayk Bowen IN 6’2″ 215 11/03/21 LB Preston Zinter MA 6’2″ 220 01/11/22 WR Braylon James TX 6’3″ 185 19-04-22 OL Sam Pendelton NC 6’4″ 295 4/25/22 DL Boubacar Traore MA 6’5″ 240 4/27/22 DL For Houston MD 6’5″ 270 05/07/22 OL Sullivan Absher NC 6’7″ 290 05/13/22 OL Joe Otten THE 6’4″ 275 06/07/22 OL Charles Jagusah IL 6’6″ 308 6/30/22 CB Micah Bel TX 5’11” 170 01/07/22 WR Rico Floris CA 6’1″ 190 07/03/22 CB Christian gray MO 6’0″ 170 07/04/22 WR Jaden Groothuis TX 6’2″ 215 15-07-22 LB Jaiden Ausberry THE 6’1″ 210 08/04/22 S Ben Minich OH 5’11” 190 05/08/22 BY Armel Mukam VA 6’4″ 250 8/24/22 RB Jeremiah Love MO 6’0″ 190 10-26-22 QB Kenny Minchey TN 6’3″ 215 11-22-22 OL Chris Terek IL 6’6″ 295 11-27-22 WR Caleb Smith TX 6’1″ 180 12/01/22 The Irish have another eight scholarships to lose before August, so while this isn’t good news, it’s a number less to worry about as the roster takes shape over the next three months. 2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year freshman sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th year Position / Year freshman sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th year Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus – Sam Hartman Run back Jeremiah Love Jadarian Price, Gi’Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree – Tight end Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Kevin Bauman – Wide receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Caleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas – Matt Salerno, Caleb Smith Centre – Ashton Craig Pat Coogan – Sure Correll Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler – Andrew Kristovich Intercept Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker – Defensive tackle Devan Houston Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabriel Rubio Aidan Keanaina, Rylie Mills Howard Cross Defensive end Brennan Vernon, Black Arm Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira, Junior Tuihalamaka Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Javontae John the Baptist Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed Prince Collie – Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Ben Minich – Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson DJ Brown, Thomas Harper Corner back Micah Bell, Christian Grey Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart Specialists – Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) – Michael Vinson (LS), Spencer Shrader (K) Totals 23/85 (23) 43/85 (20) 66/85 (23) 77/85 (11) 93/85 (16) 5th year eligibility is not shown on this chart due to the COVID year. May be subject to change.

