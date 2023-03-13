HHS boys’ hockey beat Walpole and advance to the title game





When asked about Pavit Mehra at the start of the season, Hopkinton High School boys’ hockey coach Scott Hayes said, “We expect him to put the puck in the net all season long. It is fair to say that Mehra has lived up to his coach’s expectations. On Sunday night at Framinghams Loring Arena, the sensational senior scored four goals in the second period alone, leading the Hillers to a 5-1 defeat of Walpole and a spot in the Division 2 state championship game at TD Garden at 11am this Sunday. Eighth-seeded Hopkinton improved to 20-4. Fourth-seeded Walpole finished his season at 15-7-2. In the final, the Hillers will face third-seeded Canton (20-4) [Editor’s note: Corrected from Duxbury]which surpassed second-placed Duxbury, 3-1, in Sunday’s other semi-final. Walpole scored the first goal on Sunday. Just under seven minutes into the game, Grady Murphy gained control of the puck in the center of the offensive zone, held off a Hopkinton defenseman and shot past Jack Lang for his first-ever varsity goal. Hopkinton answered with 4:38 left in the period, when freshman Cam McPherson took possession for the Walpole goal on a turnover and capitalized to tie the score. Mehra started his show in the second period just over two minutes later. As the Hillers played a power play, Mehra drifted to the right side, took a pass, skated to the net and fired a hard shot that eluded the goalie. Less than two minutes later, Mehra broke out in a 2-on-1 with Joe Scardino. Mehra skated down the left side and found no resistance, so he fired a shot past the keeper. Walpole called a time-out to regroup. It did not work. A few minutes later, with the Timberwolves on the power play, Mehra blocked a shot from the right side. The puck bounced off the ice and Mehra was first. He skated in alone, pretended to the right, moved to his backhand and lifted the puck into the net. Mehra makes it 4-1!!!! pic.twitter.com/RzPwBIs232 — Hopkinton Athletics (@HillerAthletics) March 13, 2023 That was the end of the night for Walpole goalkeeper George Chamoun, who was replaced by Ryan Fowkes. Mehra didn’t care. He scored again with about 2 minutes left on a shot from a difficult angle from the left. Meanwhile, Jack Lang had another great game in the net for Hopkinton. Hopkinton reached the game for the state championship once before. In 2019, the Hillers suffered a 3-2 loss to Wachusett in the Division 3 final at TD Garden.

