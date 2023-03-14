Chelsea return to top of Women’s Super League table thanks to Sam Kerr stunner in victory over Manchester United

Sam Kerr scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 to beat their rivals at the top of the Women’s Super League.

Emma Haye’s side started the day one point behind United and knew they couldn’t afford to slip at Kingsmeadow, and it was their star striker who helped the defending champions return to the top.

Kerr had the first two real chances within minutes, but could only shoot straight at Mary Earps on both occasions.

Premier League Ten Hag claims Man Utd draw with Southampton ‘was influenced by referee’ YESTERDAY AT 5:14 PM

The Australian certainly wouldn’t pass up a third chance and after taking a long pass from Lauren James, Kerr calmly lifted the ball over a stranded Earps, who could only watch as it fell into the top right corner.

United responded with chances from Ella Toone and Alessia Russo, as well as a penalty appeal which was brushed aside when Nikita Parris went down under Kadeisha Buchanan’s challenge but couldn’t find her way past Ann-Katrin Berger in the Chelsea goal and behind went at the break thanks to Kerr’s superb finishing.

Kerr had a chance to double Chelsea’s lead just after the break, but sent her shot wide of Earps’ far post.

An end-to-end second period saw chances for both sides, but nothing clear as Kerr saw a try blocked and Leah Galton a misfired shot under pressure for United.

Melanie Leupolz then shot over for Chelsea with a first try, when she could have done better unmarked on the edge of the box.

United applied some late pressure, but the Blues defense held on to put Chelsea on pole position in the title race.

Manchester City kept themselves in the title chase, but left it beating late Brighton 2-1. Elisabeth Terland’s attempt to undo an early Bunny Shaw goal looked to secure a point for Brighton, but Shaw came up with a low finish in the 89th minute to keep City within two points of Chelsea.

Liverpool rallied from goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1.

Rosella Ayane put Spurs ahead after 17 minutes, but efforts from Emma Koivisto and Missy Bo Kearns turned the game in Liverpool’s favor before the break and were enough to secure the three points.

The win allayed Liverpool’s relegation fears, but Spurs remain in trouble at the foot of the table.

Leicester city stay rooted at the foot of the table, but grind down a precious point in a 0-0 home draw Everton.

Goals either side of half time from Rachel Daly and Jordan Nobbs were lifted Aston Villa to a 2-1 win Western Ham who turned it into a fight in the last 10 minutes after a goal from Viviane Asseyi.

in the evening rush hour, Arsenal made light work of their opponents Reading as they secured a 4–0 victory.

Kim Little opened the score from the penalty spot after just four minutes and Frida Maanum scored two shortly before the end of the first half.

Two minutes into the second period, Reading defender Emma Makundi put the ball into her own side’s goal, and Leah Williamson made four in 69 minutes.

Arsenal are now three points behind third-placed Manchester City, but have a game in hand and a better goal difference.

Reading are ninth, three points ahead of bottom Leicester City.

Premier League Casemiro sent off as Manchester United in the hands of Southampton YESTERDAY AT 1:06 PM