Huskies host UNLV for midweek matchup





SEATTLE Following their first conference series victory, No. 10 Washington will host UNLV on Tuesday afternoon for its first non-conference home game of the season. The Husky Softball Stadium first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on the Washington live stream. Tickets for Tuesday’s game are on sale by clicking here here. 30 SEASONS OF WASHINGTON SOFTBALL 2023 marks Washington softball’s 30th season. The Huskies’ first year as a program was in 1993. Head coach Heather Tarr was part of 24 of 30 purple and gold seasons as a player, manager and coach. THE LATEST TIME OUT The Huskies won their opening series against Oregon this weekend 2-1. The Ducks won the first game 8-6, but the Huskies won the last two games 13-8 and 9-7 respectively. The two programs combined for 51 runs over the three match series. LEADER(S) OF THE PAC

Baylee Klinger is the conference leader in doubles (8) and is one of the hardest to strike out with only one on the season. freshman Ruby Meilan leads the Pac-12 with six shutouts. Brooklyn Carter is second in the Pac with 12 stolen bases per year. As a team, the Huskies rank second in the Pac-12 in scoring, averaging 7.33 runs per game. Washington is also second in the conference with 37 doubles and 12 shutouts. NOT WORN AS A FRESHMAN The four freshmen have contributed a lot to the Husky program so far in 2023. Alan Johnson is fourth on the team with 14 RBI and third with five home runs. She became the first Husky this season to hit multiple home runs in a game, hitting two against Oregon. Ruby Meilan is Top 10 nationally in shutouts (6). Brooklyn Carter is a force on the basepaths and leads the team with 12 stolen bases. Sydney Stewart has a .375 average as a catcher and three RBI’s. EXPLORE THE REBELS UNLV sits at 14-10 on the season. The Rebels are coming off a 1-4 weekend at the Seattle U Invitational, where they face Montana and Seattle U. Denise Armendariz leads the team with a .338 average. Ariana Martinez leads the Rebels with seven home runs and 22 RBI. Washington is 12-4-1 all-time vs. UNLV. The Huskies have won their last seven encounters with the Rebels. This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs in Seattle. NEXT ONE The Huskies return to conference play when they travel to Los Angeles starting Friday for a three-game series with UCLA. PURPLE OFF PROGRAM If you don’t attend a game, head coach Heather Tarr and the team encourage you to participate in our brand new Purple Out program. Just fill this in form and we’ll make sure your seats are filled with cheering Dawg fans! Follow @UWSoftball on Twitter and Instagram for more information about the UW softball team.

