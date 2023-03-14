Women’s Tennis Hosts Doubleheader – University of Arizona Athletics





TUCSON, Arizona – #60 Arizona vs. #28 Illinois and

When: Tuesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. MT

Where: LaNelle Robson Tennis Center, Tucson, Ariz.

Team records: Arizona (11-6, 0-1 Pac-12), Illinois (9-4, 2-0 Big Ten), NM State (6-5, 0-0 WAC) Notes Series: Arizona leads Illinois 5-1, Arizona leads NM State 10-0 Latest meetings Arizona 3, Illinois 4 on February 25, 2023

Arizona 7, NM State 0 on January 31, 2022 History – Arizona lost its first game ever to Illinois this spring at the Blue Gray Tennis Classic, where the teams battled for third place. Despite losing the double, the Wildcats climbed back to win three singles games in straight sets before Illinois emerged victorious. The Fighting Illini travel to Tucson for the first time since 2002. The ‘Cats have not yet lost a game to the NM State Aggies, winning 7-0 in their last game in Las Cruces, NM Arizona wants their perfect series against NM State and get their revenge against Illinois in the doubleheader matchups tomorrow. ITA ranks – Arizona is ranked #60 (previously #43) for the second time this season after their first Pac-12 loss to Oregon on Friday, March 3. #28 Illinois has one ranked singles player, #100 Ashley Ja, and a ranked doubles pair, #30 Katherine Duong and Megan Heuser. The Aggies have yet to receive national rankings for teams, individuals or doubles this spring. Next one – After two weeks at home, the Wildcats hit the road again to continue conference play. In the PNW, they will face No. 71 Washington State on Friday, March 17 at 1:30 PM MT in Pullman and No. 25 Washington on Sunday, March 19 at 11 AM MT in Seattle.

