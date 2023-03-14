Gators target Fletcher Westphal is a great man





Billy Napier hosted some highly rated prospects over the past few days, hoping to persuade them to join Florida football. Among them was four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal. There may be limited filming on Westphal, but the Class of 2024 prospect could be standing along Florida’s offensive line today and wouldn’t look out of place. Football in Florida: size matters We’ve talked about this before, but recruiting offensive linemen can be hard to project. Between relatively simplistic high school blocking schemes and trying to project who will actually get the size it takes to be an SEC lineman, there’s a reason many successful linemen are three-star candidates. Weighing in at 6’8” and 305 pounds, Westphal has already ticked the box for football in Florida. However, there isn’t much film about Westphal. He has a limited pack of highlights from his sophomore year and he has a handful of games from his junior year. What movie exists shows that Westphal is the most imposing and powerful player on the field. He keeps his hands in and while he tends to stand up a bit, he still pancake boys to the ground with ease. He plays both ways in high school, but offensive tackle is his projected position for the next level. His Hudl profile claims a 350-pound deadlift, but that feels low considering his size and leg drive are showcases on the court. With proper training, a human his size should be able to get up to 500 pounds. And in the end, it’s his size that makes him a desirable candidate, because six-foot people don’t grow on trees. 247 Sports and ESPN have Westphal as a top 200 overall prospect, while Rivals has dropped him from the top 300. Either way, if Napier secures his commitment to Florida football, it would be a valuable addition.

