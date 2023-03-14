UW-Stevens Point Wins Men’s NCAA Ice Hockey Overtime Marathon





STEVENS POINT, Wis.–University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point defeated Augsburg University (Minn.) 2-1 in four overtimes, the second-longest Division III game ever in the first round of the NCAA Division III Mens Ice Hockey Championship at KB Willett Arena on March 11. A packed house also saw No. 6-ranked UW-Stevens Point (20-5-4) set a program record by firing 74 shots on target, the highest single-game total in school history. In the first period, number 15 Augsburg (10-16-2) came first on the board at 1:11 PM. Erik Palmqvist scored on the power play, just the sixth power play goal the Pointers have allowed all season. The Pointers tied on a Cody Moline goal at 9:45 of the second period. His fifth of the season was assisted by Mick Heneghan and David Hill. From there, both UW-Stevens Point goaltender Ryan Wagner and Augsburg goaltender Samuel Vyletelka gave a clinic. Vyletelka made 13 saves in the third period, while Wagner had four and the game headed to overtime. In the first overtime, Wagner stopped eight shots, including a breakout save in just 3:44 into the first overtime. Vyletelka had seven saves to send the game into the second overtime. UW-Stevens Point defeated the Auggies 12–5 in the second overtime, but it was to no avail for both teams sending the game into a third overtime, the longest game in UW-Stevens Point history at the time. Things were fairly even in the third extra time with both goalkeepers making 11 saves and taking the game to a fourth extra time with the game tied at 1–1. As the first minute expired, the game reached the second longest in Division III history and yet the game continued. Wagner made four saves in the fourth overtime, as did Vyletelka, but on his fourth save, he left a rebound. Hill dove in and fired a shot past him for the game winner at 9:28 of the fourth overtime. Moline and Isaac Moberg had assists on the game. Wagner made 47 saves to clinch victory, a career high for the senior. Vyletelka made 72 saves, the most ever by an opponent from UW-Stevens Point. The Pointers advance to the quarterfinals at No. 3 Adrian College (Mich.) (23-4-2) on March 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM (East). # # # # #

