Aztecs thwarted by No. 10 Harvard 4-0





SAN DIEGO The San Diego State men’s tennis team took on the No. 10 ranked Harvard Crimson at the Aztec Tennis Center on Monday, March 13. The Crimson overcame a late singles surge from SDSU to win 4-0. The Scarlet and Black fall to 1-6 this season, while Harvard improves its record to 7-3. “It took us a bit of time to get going today, but in the end we all felt like we belonged on the track with a top 10 program,” said head coach Gene Carswell after the match. “Today we found ourselves winning the second set in half of our singles matches and had a good chance of pushing a 4th match to a 3rd set. We ran out of time and Harvard got the job done against us Although disappointing, we’ll take positives from the comebacks made in singles.” SDSU struggled to get going much in doubles. On the top lane, No. 80 John Seeman And Chikaya Sato faced the duo of Harris Walker and Daniel Milavsky. The SDSU combination was dropped 6-2. In the third court, Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice And Mathieu Josserand fell to Alan Yim and David Lins 6-1. Alexander Manma And Bora single trailed Steven Sun and Ronan Jachuck 5–1 in second lane as Harvard took the double. On the top singles court, Seeman (4-3) took on No. 27 Walker and fought early, going as high as three after six games. From there, Walker went on a six-game run en route to a 6-3, 6-3 win. Sato (2-5) played on court No. 2 and drew against Milavsky, losing in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. Andrew Saleh (1-3) played on field no. 5 against Valdimar Pape. After losing the first set 6-3, he fought back in the second to win the tie 6-1. However, he couldn’t complete the comeback as he was eliminated in the third 6-0. On the other fields, Josserand (0-4) and Gonzalez Fitzmaurice (1-2) each claimed a set, while Mandma (1-4) sent his second set to a tiebreak, but the match was decided before they finished. Playing on the No. 3 court, Mandma faced Jachuck and lost the first set 6–2. He was leading 2–1 in the second set tiebreak when the match was called. On the fourth lane, Gonzalez Fitzmaurice was swept in the first set against Sun 6-0. He fought back to claim the second 7-5 and trailed 2-1 in the third as the game was decided.

Josserand played on court No. 6 and lost the first set to Yim 6-1. He stormed back to take the second 6–4, but was trailing 3–2 in the third when the game was called. San Diego State will have another chance to win when it faces No. 59 Wisconsin at 2PM PT on Wednesday, March 15 at the Aztec Tennis Center. The team will also host games in the San Diego Spring Invitational this weekend, Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19. No. 10 Harvard 4, San Diego State 0

Aztec Tennis Center San Diego, California.

March 13, 2023 Singles Competition 1.No. 27 Beats Harris Walker (Harvard). John Seeman (SDSU)6-3, 6-3

2. Daniel Milavsky (Harvard) def. Chikaya Sato (SDSU)6-2, 6-1

3. RonanJachuck (Harvard) led Alexander Manma (SDSU)6-2, 6-6 (1-2)

4. Steven Sun (Harvard) led Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice (SDSU)6-0, 5-7, 2-1

5. Valdemar Pape (Harvard) def. Andrew Saleh (SDSU)6-3, 1-6, 6-0

6. AlanYim (Harvard) led Mathieu Josserand (SDSU)6-1, 4-6, 3-2 Double competition 1. Harris Walker/Daniel Milavsky (Harvard) def.No. 80 John Seeman / Chikaya Sato (SDSU)6-2

2. Steven Sun/Ronan Jachuck (Harvard) def. Alexander Manma / Bora single (SDSU)5-1

3. Alan Yim/David Lins (Harvard) defeated. Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice / Mathieu Josserand (SDSU)6-1 Order of Finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (1,2,5)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goaztecs.com/news/2023/3/13/mens-tennis-aztecs-stymied-by-no-10-harvard-4-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos