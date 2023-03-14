Spring Football Report: SEC Approaches Schedule Resolution, New QBs

University of Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman is excited about the Razorbacks’ potential permanent opponents and the idea of ​​a nine-game conference with an SEC scheduling plan moving toward resolution.

I think it’s excellent, Pittman said of both on Thursday.

With Oklahoma and Texas set to participate in 2024 and the conference expanding to 16 teams, a schedule adjustment is in the works. The league is reportedly working on two options: an eight-game schedule with one regular opponent and seven alternate opponents, or a nine-game schedule with three regular opponents and six alternate opponents.

The momentum appears to be on the last of the options, as recent reports have revealed. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey indicated in a media session Friday at the SEC men’s tournament that there are still a few miles to go on the schedule.

[We] more than 40 different formats reduced to just a handful, Sankey said. Really since I would say early May, the focus has generally been on a single division model. The question then is the number of games, so the scuttlebutt.

The result of the remaining models would allow each of our teams to face each team at least twice in a four-year cycle, including home and away. The key will be the number of annual opponents, one or three in general. You need to write this in pencil because things are changing in conference leadership.

The most natural permanent opponents for Arkansas would be Thanksgiving weekend rival Missouri, former seasonal setter LSU, newcomers Oklahoma and Texas, former Southwest Conference rival Texas A&M and border rival Ole Miss.

Many publications have released best-betting scenarios, including SI.com, which speculated that Arkansas would match Missouri, Texas and Ole Miss.

Pittman was asked about the projection of those three opponents and a nine-game slate after Thursday’s exhibition opener.

I think about renewing the rivalry in Texas for our fans, and I suppose I don’t know this, but I suppose the University of Texas fans. It’s close, Pittman said.

Pittman said he thought Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz felt the same way he did in not wanting the rivalry between the Battle Line teams to die down.

The permanent series Arkansas vs. Missouri started in 2014 and the Tigers have led the series 7-2 since its inception. Missouri is 5-0 at home on that stretch, including a 29-27 win last year in Columbia, Mo.

I didn’t want to lose the rivalry with Missouri, Pittman said. I think it’s a great rivalry.

And the other was Ole Miss of Oklahoma or whoever, and they gave us Ole Miss. Sure, I think all three are really good football teams. They keep us pretty close. It will be close for the fans to go to games every two years. I would be very excited about the nine game schedule.

talk QB

Incoming quarterbacks Jacolby Criswell and Malachi Singleton split reps behind seniors KJ Jefferson and Cade Fortin during the first two practices.

Criswell, a 6-1, 224-pound redshirt junior from Morrilton, transferred from North Carolina this winter. Singleton is a 6-1, 232-pound early-enrolling freshman from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb.

Those guys are extremely talented, Jefferson said Friday. Jacolby has been in such a system, so he knows what it takes. Great ball man. Loves football.

Malachi comes in so he’s still trying to find and get his part now [acclimated] to college ball and the speed at which he tries to slow down the game for himself. So, with those guys, we just try to put our arms around each other, me and Cade Fortin, just try to put our arms around those guys, keep turning them on.

Singleton dropped a nice deep ball into Redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna for an impressive catch and called touchdown in one-on-one work on Friday. Criswell threw a dart of completion to Sam Mbake on a cut route against tight cover on Friday.

Kade Renfro, who is recovering from knee surgery, has been involved in drilling and throwing passes for the first two days.

For feeling

Coach Sam Pittman accused defensive coordinator Travis Williams of making sure the Razorbacks can keep four defensive lineman body types on the field, even as the unit lines up in a three-man front. That would mean that the Jack or Buck position, a hybrid slot that can be a stand-up player, would generally be tougher than the typical nickel or dime defensive back.

Arkansas had a lot of three-man fronts last season combined with four-man looks.

Linebacker Chris Paul was asked on Friday what the differences between the two will look like.

I feel like the difference is it just frees up the linebackers even more, just gives us time and space to play and things like that, Paul said. So I’m actually very comfortable in the four-down alignment.

I really enjoy it because the defensive line opens up holes and scenarios that you wouldn’t think holes would be as big as they would, but the four-down, it was pretty good.

Flex for

The Razorbacks have looked at many different players over two practices with the first few units in the offensive line, as Sam Pittman suggested Thursday, and some have worked at both tackle and guard, like three-year starter Brady Latham.

The left tackle spot is the one that Pittman and line coach Cody Kennedy want to nail down.

Sitting at 77

Arkansas has eight scholarships available when the NCAA transfer portal reopens for 15 days beginning April 15, the day of the Hogs Spring Showcase.

Identifying and landing more help with pass rushers or striking defensive linemen, defenders at the linebacker and secondary levels, perhaps another tight end, wideout or offensive lineman, are all possibilities for the Razorbacks.

Coach Sam Pittman said the Hogs will have a strategic plan for adding players from the next portal opening. He specifically mentioned linebacker, offensive line, defensive line, and tight end as areas of portal importance.

I think we just don’t want to hire someone we don’t think can help the football team, Pittman said. We’ve done a pretty good job in the portal in terms of hiring guys who can help us.

If we find someone in absolutely any position, probably unless it’s a quarterback and maybe a running back, we’d take it, but we’re actively looking for those four positions I talked about, along with possibly a safety.

D line guys

Coach Sam Pittman’s initial assessment of defensive linemen Trajan Jeffcoat and John Morgan was concise, with three simple words: I like them.

He went on to say: “I think they’ll be hard to block, rush the passerby or like a tight end trying to block them.” They’re both big guys who have engines.

Again, weren’t in pads or anything, but you can only impress with what’s the uniform of the day and they both certainly did.

New father

New strength and conditioning coach Ben Sowders announced the birth of Gibson Marie Sowders, who was born Thursday to he and his wife, the former Shelbee Rodgers.

You are the best thing that ever happened to Shelbee and me, Sowders wrote on Twitter. We are so thankful that the Lord has chosen us to be your parents! The Hogs just got better.

Shortly

The Razorbacks will have three more drills ahead of spring break, with practices for today, Tuesday and Thursday.

There is no media viewing window and no interviews scheduled for today’s practice, but there will be media opportunities after the fourth and fifth practices later in the week.

Arkansas goes to spring break on Friday and returns with a workout on March 28. At that point, the Razorbacks will work for two straight weeks on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, followed by practices on April 11, 13 and 14. leading up to the spring showcase on April 15.

The Razorbacks Pro Day is scheduled for March 29.