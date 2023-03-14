Hockey beats Ohio State to advance to the Big Ten Championship, recruiting and more





The Michigan Wolverines get back to the Big Ten hockey championship game, some key Michigan football recruiting updates and more in our News Feed. For the second year in a row, the Michigan Wolverines play for the Big Ten hockey championship after losing Ohio State 7-3 on Saturday at Yost Arena. Michigan hockey started the game strong, scoring three goals in the opening period. Gavin Brindley opened the scoring just 23 seconds into the game. Seamus Casey scored minutes later, followed by Mackie Samoskevich. Adam Fantilli added a pair of goals for the Michigan Wolverines. Jackson Hallum also scored for Michigan, as did McGroarty, as the fourth-seeded Wolverines will have a chance to repeat as Big Ten champions next Saturday, on the road, in Minnesota. Erik Portillo recorded 32 saves. Michigan hockey made the Frozen Four a year ago and won the Big Ten championship and was in the top five, the Wolverines seem poised to do it again. Ohio’s top EDGE recruit has a “great” visit to Michigan football We talked about the big Michigan football recruiting weekend earlier this week as the Wolverines have some top goals on campus. There were more than a dozen recruits from the Class of 2024, as well as a few elite quarterbacks in 2025. One of the main targets for Michigan football on campus this weekend was Brian Robinson, a four-star EDGE from Ohio State. Robinson is from Youngstown, Ohio, and is ranked 110th in the recruiting class of 2024 according to the 247 composite sports rankings. He is 6 feet 8 inches tall, 255 pounds, and Michigan football is the current lead in the crystal ball. He also told Steve Wiltfong that his visit this weekend was “amazing”. Michigan football this weekend also hosted both Channing Goodwin and Jordan Shipp, a pair of wide receivers in North Carolina’s 2024 Providence Day. That’s the same school where five-star QB Jadyn Davis plays and if those wideouts commit, that could be a good sign to move on. Hopefully these visits will lead to some commitments soon, but overall it looks like it will be a positive visiting weekend for Michigan football recruiting. Selection Sunday for Michigan Wolverines Although the Michigan Wolverines will not compete in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, but the Michigan women’s basketball team will play in the NCAA women’s tournament and the roster show is scheduled for ESPN at 8 p.m. EST. There’s the NIT selection show that will also be held on ESPNU Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST. Then we’ll find out if the Michigan men’s basketball team will continue to play or if the season will end with the loss to Rutgers. I hope the Wolverines play in the NIT. At least it would give Michigan a chance to end things on a positive note.

