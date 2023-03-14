Sports
Halfway through the second round of the Seminole Intercollegiate, men’s golf finished 13th
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The FGCU men’s golf team is currently tied for 13th place as the close of the second round of the Seminole Intercollegiate was interrupted on Monday due to darkness.
The second round continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the final round following immediately after. Tournament host and No. 8 Florida State comfortably leads the field of 15 teams, including four top-65 programs, with 19-under-par 282.
Second place and No. 24 Ole Miss is 16 strokes behind the Seminoles. FGCU opened the tournament with the highest team score in the 2022-23 season, a 27-over 309.
“I’m really proud of our guys after a long hiatus,” said FGCU men’s golf head coach Andrew Danna. “We look forward to getting back on the road on Tuesday.”
The Eagles were on track to record a round-two 306 when play was halted. SeniorPierre Viallanix(Apopka, Fla./Winter Park HS/West Carolina)leads the FGCU from five with one over par and is currently tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard. Viallaneix is three under par with three holes remaining in the second round.
Florida State’s Gray Albright leads the entire field of 81 golfers with seven under par.
freshmanSam Baker (Cloquet, Minn./Cloquet HS)is the second closest Eagle on the individual leaderboard and is tied for 46th with seven-over-par.
FGCU has struggled to get circles on the scorecards thus far as the Eagles are second to last in birdies made with 14. Viallaneix leads all Eagles in the five-birdie category.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram @FGCU_MGolf, Facebook (FGCU Men’s Golf) and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men’s golf. Eagles fans can also sign up to receive FGCU men’s golf news and all 15 sports programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
FGCU STARTS FIVE:
TEAM LEADERBOARD:
HEAD COACH ANDREW DANNA
Danna is in his fourth year at the helm of the men’s golf program, with the Eagles earning FGCU’s first-ever NCAA Tournament at-large berth in department history during the 2022 season. He has led the Eagles to second place at the 2021 and 2022 ASUN Championships and was named the program’s first-ever ASUN Coach of the Year (2021), which was repeated in 2022. Blue, led by Van Holmgren who became the first player to earn PING All-Region honors, jumped from No. 257 in the final 2019-20 GolfStat.com rankings to a then-program best 65 to close out 2020-21. The Eagles earned a new program best at No. 47 in the GolfStat.com rankings during the 2022 season. Holmgren won the individual ASUN Championship title to qualify for the NCAA Regionals. Prior to taking over Fort Myers, he served as an assistant at LSU for the 2018/19 season. Prior to that, he was the highly successful head coach at Lynn University for six years, leading them to the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship and then being named David Williams National Coach of the Year. He also led the Fighting Knights to three national runner-ups, with a third and eighth-place finish in his other two seasons.
