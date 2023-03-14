Halfway through the second round of the Seminole Intercollegiate, men’s golf finished 13th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The FGCU men’s golf team is currently tied for 13th place as the close of the second round of the Seminole Intercollegiate was interrupted on Monday due to darkness.

The second round continues at 9 a.m. Tuesday, with the final round following immediately after. Tournament host and No. 8 Florida State comfortably leads the field of 15 teams, including four top-65 programs, with 19-under-par 282.

Second place and No. 24 Ole Miss is 16 strokes behind the Seminoles. FGCU opened the tournament with the highest team score in the 2022-23 season, a 27-over 309.

“I’m really proud of our guys after a long hiatus,” said FGCU men’s golf head coach Andrew Danna . “We look forward to getting back on the road on Tuesday.”

The Eagles were on track to record a round-two 306 when play was halted. Senior Pierre Viallanix (Apopka, Fla./Winter Park HS/West Carolina)leads the FGCU from five with one over par and is currently tied for 12th on the individual leaderboard. Viallaneix is ​​three under par with three holes remaining in the second round.

Florida State’s Gray Albright leads the entire field of 81 golfers with seven under par.

freshman Sam Baker (Cloquet, Minn./Cloquet HS)is the second closest Eagle on the individual leaderboard and is tied for 46th with seven-over-par.

FGCU has struggled to get circles on the scorecards thus far as the Eagles are second to last in birdies made with 14. Viallaneix leads all Eagles in the five-birdie category.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram @FGCU_MGolf, Facebook (FGCU Men’s Golf) and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men’s golf. Eagles fans can also sign up to receive FGCU men’s golf news and all 15 sports programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

FGCU STARTS FIVE:



TEAM LEADERBOARD:



HEAD COACH ANDREW DANNA

Danna is in his fourth year at the helm of the men’s golf program, with the Eagles earning FGCU’s first-ever NCAA Tournament at-large berth in department history during the 2022 season. He has led the Eagles to second place at the 2021 and 2022 ASUN Championships and was named the program’s first-ever ASUN Coach of the Year (2021), which was repeated in 2022. Blue, led by Van Holmgren who became the first player to earn PING All-Region honors, jumped from No. 257 in the final 2019-20 GolfStat.com rankings to a then-program best 65 to close out 2020-21. The Eagles earned a new program best at No. 47 in the GolfStat.com rankings during the 2022 season. Holmgren won the individual ASUN Championship title to qualify for the NCAA Regionals. Prior to taking over Fort Myers, he served as an assistant at LSU for the 2018/19 season. Prior to that, he was the highly successful head coach at Lynn University for six years, leading them to the 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship and then being named David Williams National Coach of the Year. He also led the Fighting Knights to three national runner-ups, with a third and eighth-place finish in his other two seasons.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the favorite charities of FGCU Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 20 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.66 GPA in the classroom in the fall semester of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—