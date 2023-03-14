Men’s Tennis Defeats Few California Opponents





SAN DIEGO, California No. 10 Harvard Men’s Tennis returned to action after a nearly month-long hiatus to face San Diego State (SDSU) and UC San Diego at the Aztec Tennis Center. The Crimson returned to the winning streak and added two wins to improve to 8-3 this spring. To open the day, Harvard secured a 4-0 victory over SDSU and later defeated UC San Diego 4-2. Domination over SDSU Harvard looked strong in their first game of spring break, beating the Aztecs with relative ease. david lins And Alan Yum secured the Crimson’s first win of the day, dropping just one game en route to their doubles win at No. 3. The duo of Daniel Milavsky And Harris Walker then secured the double for Harvard, winning 6–2 over the top spot over the No. 80 nationally ranked duo. Moving into singles, Walker picked up his sixth singles win of the season by defeating Johannes Seeman (SDSU) in a pair of 6-3 decisions. In his fourth outing at the No. 2 position, Milavsky gave the Crimson a victory away from clemency with a dominant 6-2, 6-1 performance. First year, Valdemar Pope , eventually secured the sweep for the Crimson at the No. 5 position. Pape split the first two sets with his opponent and didn’t drop a single game in the third set to lift the Crimson to victory. Crimson Remain perfectly in the golden state In their second game of the day, the Crimson started well and again took the double with victories from Milavsky and Walker and Ronan Jachuk And Stephen Sun . Milavsky and Walker dominated to take their second doubles win of the day while only losing one game. Playing at number 2, Jachuck and Sun secured the double point for Harvard with their 6-4 victory. Milavsky pulled the Crimson further forward as they entered singles. The sophomore won with relative ease, losing just three games during his straight set win. A drawn game at the No. 6 position put the Tritons on the board, but two additional wins from Pape and Walker secured victory for the Crimson. Pape, who played No. 3 in his first singles match, dominated his opponent and won 6-0, 6-2 in straight sets. Walker’s 6-2, 7-5 win put the Crimson ahead 4-1, ultimately securing Harvard’s second win of the night. Harvard Highlights After falling in their final timeout, the Crimson cruised back into the winning streak to improve to 8-3 for the 2023 spring season.

Milavsky, Walker and Pape all went 2-0 on the day in singles. Milavsky and Walker did not drop a set during either of their victories.

Pape began his first collegiate season with a 0–2 fall. Since then, the first year has been on a tear, winning seven straight, including a one-set win in his first time at the No. 3 position tonight.

Jachuck and Sun continue to dominate as a couple this season. The duo got a win in their game against UC San Diego to improve to 9-1 for the spring season and 12-1 overall.

Milavsky and Walker went 2-0 today in their first pairings of the 2022-23 season. The two defeated the No. 80 nationally ranked duo, Johannes Seeman and Chikaya Sato (SDSU). San Diego State Results Doubles Daniel Milavsky / Harris Walker def. No. 80 Johannes Seeman/Chikaya Sato (SDSU), 6-2 Ronan Jachuk / Stephen Sun against Alexander Mandma/Bora Sengul (SDSU), DNF 5-1 david lins / Alan Yum final Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice/Mathieu Josserand (SDSU), 6-1 Order of finishing: 3, 1

Single people Harris Walker final John Seeman (SDSU), 6-3, 6-3 Daniel Milavsky defeated Chikaya Sato (SDSU), 6-2, 6-1 Ronan Jachuk against Alexander Mandma (SDSU), DNF 6-2, 6-6 Stephen Sun v Eugenio Gonzalez Fitzmaurice (SDSU), DNF 6-0, 5-7, 2-1 Valdemar Pope final Andre Saleh (SDSU), 6-3, 1-6, 6-0 Alan Yum against Mathieu Josserand (SDSU), DNF 6-1, 4-6, 3-2 Order of finishing: 1, 2, 5 UC San Diego Results Doubles Daniel Milavsky / Harris Walker final Daniel Traxler/Pelayo Rodriguez (UC San Diego), 6-1 Ronan Jachuk / Stephen Sun final Joseph Teh/Diogo Tinoco (UC San Diego), 6-4 david lins / Alan Yum against William Lan/Eric Silberman (UC San Diego), DNF 4-5 Order of finishing: 1, 2

Single people Harris Walker final Daniel Traxler (UC San Diego), 6-2, 7-5 Daniel Milavsky final Diogo Tinoco (UC San Diego), 6-1, 6-2 Valdemar Pope final Jett Cole (UC San Diego), 6-0, 6-2 Alan Yum against Pelayo Rodriguez (UC San Diego), DNF 5-7, 1-1 Defeats Charles Qian (UC San Diego). Masato Perera 3-6, 7-6 (3), 10-8 Joseph The (UC San Diego) reports. Marc Ktiri 6-6 ret. Order of finishing: 2, 6, 3, 1, 5 Next one The Crimson continued their spring break at the Ed Collins Spring Classic hosted by the University of San Diego on Friday, March 17 through Sunday, March 19.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocrimson.com/news/2023/3/14/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-defeats-pair-of-california-opponents.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos