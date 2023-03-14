Islanders News: California swingin – Lighthouse Hockey





The New York Islanders ended a great week with a disappointing thud, losing 5-1 on home ice to the Washington capitalsostensible rivals for wild card slots in the East. Stand-wiseit was a precious weekend for the Isles, as two Penguins wins combined with the regulation loss to the Caps helped Pittsburgh jump into the first wild card spot by two points, and with two games in hand. Now the islands head west for a trip to California that includes a SoCal back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday night. In theory, this trip sets up nicely: The tough game is first, in Los Angeles, with the doormat opponent waiting the next night in Anaheim. Then they head to San Jose to meet the Sharks on Saturday. While the Islanders play the Kings on Tuesday, the Penguins are working out their next game at home against the Canadiens. Islanders News Three takeaways from the 5-1 loss: Well, Cal Clutterbuck was back. [Isles]

However, he was not permanently on the Identity Line. [Post]

Which begs the question of the day: With Clutterbuck and soon-to-be returning JG Pageau, what is Isles’ optimal lineup combination and how will Lane Lambert find it? [Post | Athletic]

And that leads us to candidates to take a seat… like Pierre Engvall, who got his first Islanders goal, but he has yet to adjust to what they want to see. [Newsday]

Bo Horvat is eager to return to the electricity of the playoffs. Outside of the bubble year without an audience, he hasn’t experienced it since 2015. [Post]

They’re all important, but yes, the islanders’ journey to California is important. [Newsday]

Casey Cizika’s TOI has increased lately, but he keeps the energy high. [Isles]

Brooks Sunday column, shots fired: The Smurfs are arguably the third best metropolitan team. [Post]

The latest Q&Isles has to do with pets: some islanders have them, others don’t. [Isles]

Some of them also drink coffee. [Isles] Elsewhere Sunday’s key scores including the Penguins winning in overtime against the Rangers. The Senators lost 5-1 one night in Calgary after also losing in Vancouver. A lighter program tonight, including the Sabers in Toronto. Here is the updated ranking. Gods: Nick Bonino will be out week to week with a ruptured kidney. [TSN]

Paul Maurice reflects on how tough the East is and how some good teams will miss the playoffs. The islanders have a unique play style and only on that play style can they win. Buffalo is a dynamic team and they have gotten better… [Sportsnet]

Danny Briere has no doubts he can take the lead leaflets… (Me, I have quite a bit of doubt that a man who lost his shit and got dirty on Frans Nielsen (c. 2010) has the temperament for the job. [NHL]

At least Briere admits they need a rebuild! [Sportsnet]

John Tavares was fined $5,000 for a slash. When reached for comment, he said: “We have to get better, and it starts with me.” Probably. [NHL]

James van Riemsdyk was not moved on the deadline, but Trevor was handed a three-year extension by the Capitals soon after. [TSN]

The Canucks have re-signed Phil Di Giuseppe to a two-year extension. [TSN]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lighthousehockey.com/2023/3/13/23637269/ny-islanders-news-capitals-loss-western-road-trip The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos