Softball loses Doubleheader in California Riverside





Next game: Brown 3/18/2023 | 12:30 p.m ESPN+ March 18 (Sat) / 12:30 p.m Brown RIVERSIDE, California The Columbia softball team lost both games of Monday’s doubleheader against California Riverside. The Lions drop to 3-10 overall heading into the start of the Ivy League schedule this weekend. GAME 1 VS. CALIFORNIA RIVERSIDE Senior Megan Ryono doubled to center field to open the top of the first inning for the Lions. Still in scoring position with two outs, sophomore Cami Neal hit an RBI single to center that scored Ryono to put the Lions on top early, 1-0. The Highlander responded in the bottom of the frame with two runs on two hits to take the lead. California Riverside would not be left behind again, as the Highlanders added four runs in the third, one run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to complete a 9-1 run-rule victory that ended in the bottom of the game. the fifth inning. Freshman right-handed Sarah Michami (1-3) suffered the loss when she threw 2.0 innings. Mikami gave up six earned runs on seven hits, along with one strikeout. Junior right-hander Rachel Reyes worked 2.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits while striking out one. GAME 2 VS. CALIFORNIA RIVERSIDE The Highlanders struck first in the second game of the day with one run in the bottom of the second inning. Columbia responded with two runs in the top of the third to take the lead. Sophomore outfielder Maddie Souza hit an one-out single to left field to get the Lions going. Ryono followed with a single through the middle and the pair of baserunners advanced to second and third base on a wild pitch. Junior Jade Hill launched an RBI single in the middle that scored Souza and moved Ryono into third. Senior Bubba Gleaves and Neal then both got hit by pitches, allowing Ryono to score and put the Lions ahead, 2-1. Columbia’s lead didn’t last long, as the Highlanders brought home a run in the bottom of the third to tie the game. California Riverside added a run in the fourth inning to take the lead before the Highlander offense exploded in the bottom of the fifth with seven runs to secure a 10-2 run-rule victory. Sophomore right-handed Jordan Hill (2-5) was charged with the loss. She fired 4.0 innings, gave up five runs on five hits and struckout two batters. Reyes threw 0.2 innings and gave up five runs on six hits. NEXT ONE The Lions go home to kick-start the Ivy League slate. Columbia will host Brown this weekend for its home opening series. The teams are ready for a Saturday doubleheader starting at 12:30 PM. The second game of the day starts at 3 p.m. The series closes with a first toss on Sunday at 12:30 PM. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Softball by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsSoftball), Instagram (@culionssoftball) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaSoftball).

