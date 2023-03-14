Shreyas Iyer may miss cricket for quite some time due to back injury | Cricket news







In addition to the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, Iyer would also play the

Iyer, who was part of the playing XI, was unable to bat during the Indian innings on the best batting surface after his right lower back problems resurfaced after playing over 167 overs during the Australian innings.

The PTI had reported on Sunday that Iyer is out of the three match ODI series against Australia which begins in Mumbai on March 17. But based on the latest information received, his participation in the IPL also seems to be in jeopardy and a call would be made after a conversation with a specialist.

“Poor man… It was just such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to hit and when the day was over the problem he had with his back came back. He was sent to hospital for scans to make,” the skipper sounded a little dejected when asked about the status of the player’s fitness. AHMEDABAD: Shreyas Iyer The recurring lower back injury “doesn’t look good at the moment,” the India captain said Rohit Sharma who failed to set a timetable for the stylish right-hander’s comeback in competitive cricket.In addition to the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, Iyer would also play the IPL for Knight Riders of Kolkata a franchise he leads in the money-rich league.Iyer, who was part of the playing XI, was unable to bat during the Indian innings on the best batting surface after his right lower back problems resurfaced after playing over 167 overs during the Australian innings.The PTI had reported on Sunday that Iyer is out of the three match ODI series against Australia which begins in Mumbai on March 17. But based on the latest information received, his participation in the IPL also seems to be in jeopardy and a call would be made after a conversation with a specialist.“Poor man… It was just such an unfortunate incident. He had to wait all day to hit and when the day was over the problem he had with his back came back. He was sent to hospital for scans to make,” the skipper sounded a little dejected when asked about the status of the player’s fitness. “I don’t know the exact report from the scans, but he doesn’t seem to be doing very well. Obviously that’s why he’s not here,” Sharma added.

The Indian captain said he is not sure how long it will take for the dashing batsman to return to match fitness.

“So we don’t know the exact status of how long he will need to recover or when he will be back. When it happened it didn’t look too good. I hope he recovers soon and comes back and plays again.” said the skipper.

Iyer’s injury is another example where the national cricket academy (NCA) doesn’t smell like roses.

After fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna – both of whom have postponed back surgeries – how did Iyer get the green light to play a Test match straight, rather than take part in the Irani Cup at Gwalior, is a question now being asked.

In the case of the Mumbaikar, the previous policy of checking out an unfit player who came back after a rehab with the NCA was not followed in domestic cricket by the team management led by Rahul Dravid.

In fact, it was Dravid, who as boss of the NCA had devised the policy in consultation with the former national selection committee headed by MSK Prasad, that no player rehabilitating with NCA would return to the international squad without making at least one appearance. domestic competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/sports/cricket/australia-in-india/shreyas-iyer-could-miss-cricket-for-significant-period-due-to-back-injury/articleshow/98611939.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos